Juventus 'really like' Man City star - player exchange offered as part of the deal

Juventus 'really like' Gabriel Jesus according to Sky Sports in Italy, and believe that an exchange can be completed thanks to the good relationship created by last summers swap deal involving Danilo and Joao Cancelo.

The striker, who turned 23 on Friday, has spent just over three years at Manchester City, and his most recent tally of 18 goals and nine assists this season has attracted the interest of Italian giants Juventus.

The Turin side are reportedly interested enough in Jesus to swap winger Douglas Costa for the striker. Costa has scored just nine goals in his three seasons in Italy after moving from Bayern Munich in 2017.

There has been much speculation around the futures of many of Manchester City's star players following their ban from European football in February.

