Juventus Reignite Interest in Manchester City Defender With Player Considered Transferable

Juventus have 'reignited' their interest in Manchester City defender, Aymeric Laporte, with the player ‘not considered untransferable’.

Just last week, Aymeric Laporte released a statement on his current injury situation. The Spaniard injured his knee against Wolves, but battled through a further 180 minutes against West Ham and Aston Villa to drive Manchester City to the title.

On his various social channels, Laporte said, “Hello everyone. As you may have read, unfortunately, I won’t be able to attend the National team next games, because of the injury I picked up against Wolves that will need further treatment.

"I have been uncomfortable with my knee since then, but I wanted to help the team to the end and I am glad I did so. Now that the season is over, I will follow the medical process and start rehab to get back to full fitness quickly."

He concluded, "We have another very exciting season ahead of us with big goals to achieve. Thanks for the messages and support, see you on the pitch, Ayme.”

IMAGO / PA Images His incredible bravery has seemingly come at a cost, but the 28-year-old has been in the headlines this week for significantly different reasons. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Corriere Dello Sport in Italy, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, has revealed that Italian giants, Juventus have 'reignited' their interest in Laporte.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images The Spaniard is 'considered transferable' by City, so a recent trip to London has seen the idea of signing him 'born again'.



Juventus boss, Max Allegri is focussing on bolstering his backline this summer after another disappointing Serie A campaign - where AC Milan were crowned champions on the final day.

Corriere says Benoit Badiashile and Gabriel Magalhaes are Juve's top targets, but the idea of signing Laporte is now a real possibility again.

The centre-back has been an ever-present at the heart of City's defence this season and was one main reason why the club secured a sixth Premier League title - a fourth in five seasons.

