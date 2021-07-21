Juventus Star 'Cannot Rule Out' Etihad Switch, First Signing Of The Summer Complete - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #34

The sun is shining, Manchester City have returned for pre-season training, the new campaign begins in less than a month and well, the transfer news has gone eerily quiet…

Manchester City may have completed their first signing of the summer, but links with England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish have seemingly temporarily ceased - whether that is a good thing or a bad thing, only time will tell!

Despite another fairly quiet 24 hours on the transfer front, the Blues have found themselves once again linked with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Sporting Lisbon’s Nuno Mendes and even Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus.

As well as confirmation that Scott Carson will be remaining at the Etihad for a third season, here is the latest City Xtra daily transfer round-up…

Arrivals

Scott Carson - Rumour Rating: Done Deal

Manchester City announced on Tuesday that Scott Carson had signed a one-year contract with the club, after spending two years on-loan from Derby County.

The 35-year-old made his City debut last season, as he played and saved a penalty during the Blues’ 4-3 win over Newcastle in May.

Speaking to the club website after signing a new one-year deal, Carson said, “To commit for another year was such an easy decision."

"I want to continue pushing the other goalkeepers we have here and I want to make sure my experience rubs off on them.”

Robert Lewandowski - Rumour Rating: 3/10

Pep Guardiola’s pursuit of a new striker reportedly led to them monitoring the contract situation of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who is about to enter the final two years of his contract.

The 32-year-old, who scored 48 goals in 40 appearances last season, would cost €50 million next summer according to a report by L’Equipe, which has been relayed by iMiaSanMia.

The report also rules out the Bundesliga clubs sanctioning the sale of the player this summer, making it incredibly unlikely that we will ever see the Polish striker in a blue shirt any time soon.

Nuno Mendes - Rumour Rating 4/10

Portuguese media outlets continue to speculate that 19-year-old Nuno Mendes could make a big-money move to the Premier League this summer.

The Blues have been continually linked with the teenage full-back, however his €50 million price tag has seemingly prevented the Blues from making any concrete efforts to sign him this summer.

Sport Witness have relayed a report by Correio da Manhã, saying that the Lisbon left-back was one of City’s 'top preferences,' but that the club are unlikely to reach the Portuguese clubs financial demands.

They also relay a report from newspaper Record, who say that Mendes should 'only leave Alvalade in the winter market' and that a transfer to the Premier League champions 'continues in an authentic impasse.'

Cristiano Ronaldo - Rumour Rating: 2/10

Yes, Manchester City have been linked with former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly 'cannot rule out' a potential move to the Etihad this summer.

The 36-year-old, who has 674 career goals, is rumoured to be considering a move away from Juventus this summer; with the financially stricken Italian club ready to 'accept his request' if he asked to leave.

However a report relayed by Juvefc.com from Italian outlet Calciomercato, claim that the Etihad has emerged as a 'surprise new possible destination for Ronaldo.'

The Blues are known to be in the market for a new forward, but it is difficult to even comprehend the idea that Manchester City’s new striker could be CR7.

Piotr Zielinski - Rumour Rating: 1/10

Quiet news day, is it?

The latest BOMBAZO is that Manchester City are interested in Napoli central midfielder Piotr Zielinslki, but have yet to make a formal offer.

I'm interested in becoming a millionaire, but just because I'm interested, doesn't mean it's going to happen (unfortunately).

There is no correlation between Manchester City being interested in a talented midfielder and them actually signing them.

