Kalidou Koulibaly 'awaiting green light' ahead of potential Man City switch - clubs discuss 'performance-related' bonuses

Freddie Pye

After a day of back and forth in the Kalidou Koulibaly saga, what followed was always going to be less exciting - or that's what we'd made ourselves believe. Quite the opposite, as Thursday has kicked-off with plenty of information from Italy on the ongoing Kalidou Koulibaly saga.

We begin with claims from Italian newspaper Tuttosport, who report that Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis has 'given the green light' to the sale of his star central defender, based on what offers Napoli receive. It is claimed, as previously reported in multiple other outlets, that €70M must be offered. Although more excitingly for City fans, there is a 'gentlemen's agreement' in place for Manchester City to sign the player in early September.

SportItalia do suggest that an offer of €70M for Kalidou Koulibaly has not yet arrived, despite the club remaining interested. Both Napoli and Koulibaly's agent Fali Ramadani are waiting for the concrete offer, and much will then depend on instalments and bonuses.

ssc-napoli-v-bologna-fc-serie-a

It does seem as though all parties involved in the negotiations over this transfer want a deal to be done, with La Repubblica reporting that although a transfer depends on Kalidou Koulibaly himself, Manchester City are 'on the horizon' and the player deems a move 'necessary as a further step' in his career.

Ultimately, Manchester City are prepared to pay a guaranteed €70M, although it appears the stumbling block comes in the form of the performance-related add-ons that will be crucial for Napoli in assessing the offer at hand.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

