Kalidou Koulibaly has his 'suitcases ready' ahead of Man City switch - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #28

Nathan Allen

As the Premier League pre-season enters the final three weeks, there's still plenty to talk about for Manchester City fans in the transfer market.

Here's a round-up of all the big news from Sunday...

JS

-----

The Battle for Angelino

We begin in Germany, where RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed that the club want to keep on-loan Manchester City left-back Angeliño. The Spaniard moved across the channel in January and has been an important part of the Leipzig side ever since, especially in their impressive win over Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.

I'm very confident that we can reach an agreement with City, now that both clubs are out of the Champions League. Angel is a very interesting player for us and he wants to stay with us too," said Nagelsmann. While recent reports have indicated that Leipzig may not be able to afford Angeliño on a permanent basis, their manager certainly seems optimistic. 

Closing in on Koulibaly

Next, we move to Italy, where Manchester City's biggest transfer story of the summer is still unfolding. For months, the club have been linked to Napoli giant Kalidou Koulibaly, and today more updates were unearthed. Earlier, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Napoli have an offer from City on the table. 

That was followed by reports from La Gazetta dello Sport that the Naples club are "ready" to sit down and talk with City about a deal for the defender, which could allude to previous suggestions that the Italian side need to sell for financial reasons this summer. The same source- who famously said that Joao Cancelo was "seriously packing his bags" ahead of last summer's move to City - claim that Koulibaly now has his "suitcases ready" for a flight to Manchester.

parma-calcio-v-ssc-napoli-serie-a (1)

Man City MUST sell Eric Garcia NOW

Another centre-back transfer now, but this time an outgoing one: SPORT are reporting that Manchester City "must" sell Eric García this summer, although it seems like Barcelona's opening £10m offer is too low for them.

They also believe that the Catalan club are more likely to try and sign Valencia's Jose Gaya than Manchester City's Angeliño.

Stones fighting for his place

Meanwhile, the Sun believe another Manchester City defender - John Stones - is ready to fight for his place at the club next season and won't be pushed out of the door. With a place in England's Euro 2020 squad on the line, this could be huge risk.

john

-----

