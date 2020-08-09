City Xtra
Kalidou Koulibaly has 'many admirers' with Man City and Man United 'knocking on the door' - €70M plus bonuses 'could be enough'

Freddie Pye

Sunday brings about yet more updates in the ongoing saga linking Manchester City with a move for Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis' stance being covered extensively.

The latest updates on the finances of the move come on the day after Napoli crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Barcelona, with the Senegalese central defender enduring a difficult night up against Lionel Messi in particular.

The first of the claims on the future of Koulibaly comes from Italian outlet La Repubblica as relayed by CalcioNapoli24, who suggest that unsurprisingly, the 29-year-old has 'many admirers', with Manchester City and Manchester United both 'knocking on the door' of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

When it comes to a fee, Repubblica claim that €70M plus bonuses could be enough to 'break the resistance' of the hard negotiator, who needs to make ends meet after failing his side failed to qualify for the Champions League.

A separate report courtesy of Raffaele Auriemma in Tuttosport, as relayed by CalcioNapoli24, suggests that Koulibaly's agent Fali Ramadani is in 'continuous contact' with Aurelio De Laurentiis to update him on the proposals presented for the Senegalese defender. The offer claimed to be 'above all' the others was that of Manchester City's, reaching no more than €60M, while the Napoli president continued to demand wants at least €80M.

It is expected that should this deal progress, it should now move relatively quickly given Napoli's departure from the current Champions League campaign. Manchester City's stance should be made clear over the coming days/weeks, especially considering reports claiming a meeting was scheduled in the forthcoming seven days to determine the player's future.

