Kalidou Koulibaly 'heading towards exit door' - Manchester City have 'shown greatest interest'

Freddie Pye

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly 'heading towards the exit' door, according to the latest claims from Italy - with an unsurprising name showing the greatest interest in the Senegalese international.

You can't say you're not surprised to see this one continuing to drag on for a little while longer, especially given previous negotiations between the Italian club and Manchester City, but here we are, and it doesn't look like a conclusion is imminent in this particular saga. That being said, some positive claims have come out of Italian press suggesting that a move for Koulibaly is certainly on the cards.

According to TVDelloSport, the 29-year-old is 'heading towards the exit door', with some outlets claiming a replacement has already been identified by the Serie A club in the form of Lille central defender Gabriel.

A separate claim from Corriere Dello Sport, as relayed by SSCNapoliNews, suggests that while Manchester City have 'shown the greatest interest' in the player, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis does not intend to 'make discounts' and continues to value his star man at €90 million.

It will be interesting to see at what sort of pace things develop in the coming days, after Napoli crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Barcelona on Saturday night. Many identified the relatively underwhelming performance of Koulibaly, although it is highly unlikely that one such performance will turn the head of Etihad officials.

-----

