Kalidou Koulibaly 'really likes' Man City - feeling that difference between clubs 'can be bridged'

Freddie Pye

Negotiations between Manchester City and Napoli are ongoing despite the apparent rejection of the Premier League side's initial €65 million bid for Kalidou Koulibaly, with the player himself showing a keen interest in the move, according to reports in Italy.

There appears to be somewhat of a back and forth between the parties involved in negotiations for the 29-year-old centre-back, and despite Manchester City making their intentions known in terms of price, nothing has advanced substantially.

That being said, according to Il Mattino as relayed by CalcioNapoli24, negotiations between Manchester City and Napoli are ongoing. It is reported that Kalidou Koulibaly himself 'really likes' the Premier League side, which could act as a massive signal in where these negotiations could be heading.

A separate report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport, once again relayed by CalcioNapoli24, suggests that the feeling around the transfer is that the difference between Manchester City and Napoli can be 'bridged'. This is both from an 'economic and contractual point of view'.

Given reports from Sky Italia earlier this week and now the latest developments across Italian media on Thursday morning, this move for Kalidou Koulibaly appears to be a matter of when rather than if, with significant strides being made by Manchester City in several corners of their summer transfer targets.

Developments on the Senegalese centre-back follow on from reports in England claiming a move for Nathan Ake is just moments away from completion, while Manchester City are also engaging in significant talks and negotiations with Valencia over the potential transfer of 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres.

