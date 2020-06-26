Kalidou Koulibaly set to sign five-year deal at Man City in £72 million deal

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is set to join Manchester City this summer, in a deal worth £72 million, according to a report by Il Mattino as relayed by the Daily Mail.

The long search for a Vincent Kompany replacement seems to over - if this report is to be believed. Koulibaly has been a long-term target for Manchester City, with imperious performances in the Serie A attracting some of the Europe's top clubs.

(Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

According to the Napoli-based newspaper Il Mattino, Koulibaly will make the move to Manchester this summer in a deal worth a reported £72 million. The 29-year-old will also sign a five-year contract at the club, which would keep him in blue until at least 2025.

It was also added by journalist Jose Alvarez, that Kalidou Koulibaly himself is 'convinced' that he could become a key player at the Etihad Stadium and form a strong defensive partnership with Aymeric Laporte.

Much has been said about Koulibaly's age, but a player of his maturity and experience may just be what Manchester City need to sure up the defensive issues that have been displayed this season. The Senegalese international also has vast experience in the Champions League - something City are desperate to win.

