Kalidou Koulibaly to Man City could be completed in 'a matter of hours' - player agrees to five-year deal

Kalidou Koulibaly's transfer to Manchester City could be completed 'in a matter of hours' according to reports on Wednesday morning, with the player and his agent coming to an agreement with the Premier League side over personal terms.

In what has been a dramatic and fast-paced 24 hours concerning this particular transfer saga, it seems as though we are edging towards a conclusion - a conclusion that falls in favour of Manchester City and would see Kalidou Koulibaly join Pep Guardiola's side ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Wednesday morning has brought about a flurry of new reports from various Italian sports outlets, firstly from Gazzetta Dello Sport as relayed by CalcioNapoli24. It is suggested that Manchester City have relaunched for Kalidou Koulibaly, raising their offer to €70 million, and that it could now only be a ‘matter of hours’ before the transfer is completed.

Further information relayed by CalcioNapoli24, this time from Il Mattino, states that Napoli are aware that the sale of their Senegalese centre-back is ‘essential’ to financing the club this summer - presumably after the heavy spend on Victor Osimhen and the agreement in place with Lille defender Gabriel. The player’s agent, Fali Ramadani, would like to complete the move to Manchester City, and is asking the English club for an initial fee of €70 million to be offered, plus easily accessible bonuses.

As reported on Tuesday night, Koulibaly is claimed to already have an agreement in place with Manchester City over personal terms. A slight update on the details of those terms was brought about courtesy of Corriere dello Sport, who suggest that the 29-year-old has 'practically found an agreement' with the Etihad club over a five-year deal. Once again, a similar narrative was reported concerning a potential transfer fee, with Corriere suggesting a deal could be concluded for €70M plus bonuses, with Fali Ramadani about to present the new offer to Napoli.

With Napoli already having a replacement lined up, their desire to recoup some of the Osimhen transfer money, and personal terms seemingly being agreed between Manchester City and the player, we could see this one pick up speed over the next few days. Whether or not City will re-enter the market following the planned signing of Koulibaly remains to be seen, with their priority positions being fulfilled so early on.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra