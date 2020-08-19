SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Kalidou Koulibaly to Man City could be completed in 'a matter of hours' - player agrees to five-year deal

Freddie Pye

Kalidou Koulibaly's transfer to Manchester City could be completed 'in a matter of hours' according to reports on Wednesday morning, with the player and his agent coming to an agreement with the Premier League side over personal terms.

In what has been a dramatic and fast-paced 24 hours concerning this particular transfer saga, it seems as though we are edging towards a conclusion - a conclusion that falls in favour of Manchester City and would see Kalidou Koulibaly join Pep Guardiola's side ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Wednesday morning has brought about a flurry of new reports from various Italian sports outlets, firstly from Gazzetta Dello Sport as relayed by CalcioNapoli24. It is suggested that Manchester City have relaunched for Kalidou Koulibaly, raising their offer to €70 million, and that it could now only be a ‘matter of hours’ before the transfer is completed.

parma-calcio-v-ssc-napoli-serie-a (1)

Further information relayed by CalcioNapoli24, this time from Il Mattino, states that Napoli are aware that the sale of their Senegalese centre-back is ‘essential’ to financing the club this summer - presumably after the heavy spend on Victor Osimhen and the agreement in place with Lille defender Gabriel. The player’s agent, Fali Ramadani, would like to complete the move to Manchester City, and is asking the English club for an initial fee of €70 million to be offered, plus easily accessible bonuses.

As reported on Tuesday night, Koulibaly is claimed to already have an agreement in place with Manchester City over personal terms. A slight update on the details of those terms was brought about courtesy of Corriere dello Sport, who suggest that the 29-year-old has 'practically found an agreement' with the Etihad club over a five-year deal. Once again, a similar narrative was reported concerning a potential transfer fee, with Corriere suggesting a deal could be concluded for €70M plus bonuses, with Fali Ramadani about to present the new offer to Napoli.

ssc-napoli-v-bologna-fc-serie-a

With Napoli already having a replacement lined up, their desire to recoup some of the Osimhen transfer money, and personal terms seemingly being agreed between Manchester City and the player, we could see this one pick up speed over the next few days. Whether or not City will re-enter the market following the planned signing of Koulibaly remains to be seen, with their priority positions being fulfilled so early on.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exclusive: Man City set target timeframe for the completion of Kalidou Koulibaly transfer

Manchester City are 'confident' of completing the signing of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, and have set a timeframe as to when they intend on completing the signing by, City Xtra understand.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'moving' to trigger buy-back clause of former midfielder

Manchester City are reportedly 'moving' to trigger the clause in the contract of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, allowing Pep Guardiola to bring the player back to Manchester for £25 million.

Jack Walker

Man City 'reach agreement' over Kalidou Koulibaly salary - intending to raise offer in excess of €70M

Manchester City are seemingly closing in on the signing of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, with several reports from Italy providing significant developments on the situation including a reported agreement on a salary for the Senegalese international.

Freddie Pye

A Quarter-Final exit, a statue for David Silva, and Joao Felix to City - The City Xtra Podcast | #10

We're back with another episode of The City Xtra Podcast! In this week's episode we look at Manchester City's disappointing exit in the Champions League, the statue announcements for David Silva and Vincent Kompany, and whether a move for Joao Felix could still be alive...

City Xtra

Man City 'show more interest' than Man United in Jack Grealish race - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #23

As the transfer window rolls on, it was a slower day in Manchester City transfer news. A pair of veterans have left the club, including one club legend. Nevertheless, we still have updates on the Kalidou Koulibaly saga, as well as stories involving City making a move for a young English starlet.

Adam Booker

Reports from France claim Man City have moved closer to landing Pep Guardiola's #1 target

Manchester City have taken a huge step towards signing Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, after reports claimed the Italian side have dropped their asking fee for the Senegal star.

markgough96

"He has surprised everyone" - Bundesliga manager talks Pep Guardiola's tactics in the Champions League

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has come to the defence of City manager Pep Guardiola, after the Catalan came in for some heavy criticism following Lyon's defeat of the Premier League side in the Champions League.

Adam Booker

Analysis of a Disaster - Looking back at Man City's Champions League exit

A gut wrenching, head scratching defeat to Olympique Lyonnais means that Manchester City have disappointed in Europe one again, crashing out in the quarter-final stage.

Brendan Earley

Man City to 'sit down soon' to negotiate transfer of centre-back to La Liga giants

Manchester City and Barcelona will now ‘sit down soon’ to negotiate the transfer of Eric Garcia.

Adam Booker

Barcelona legend could have 'last dance' reunion with Pep Guardiola at Man City

Lionel Messi could have a ‘Last Dance’ style reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City with the Premier League club 'prepared to spend any amount' to bring the Barcelona forward to the Etihad.

Adam Booker