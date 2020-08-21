SI.com
Kalidou Koulibaly 'WILL be sold' to Man City - clear road ahead, and only a matter of time

Freddie Pye

Kalidou Koulibaly will be sold to Manchester City this summer, according to the latest claims from Italy, although not without yet another delay with the Premier League club wanting to wait until next month before completing a deal.

Yes, if you're going to believe this morning's reports from the Italian press, you're going to have to wait a little longer before you can finally see Kalidou Koulibaly donning the Sky Blue of City. That being said, the deal is heading in the right direction, but not without its complications, as is usually the case when negotiating with Napoli.

According to Tuttosport, Kalidou Koulibaly will be sold to the Etihad club for a fee around €70 million plus bonuses. Manchester City have asked Napoli to wait until September to close the deal, however the Serie A club want to close it soon or they could miss out on Lille’s Gabriel. This goes against our information however, as City Xtra understand there is a clear intention from club hierarchy at the Etihad Stadium to get this deal done in the next 10 days.

ssc-napoli-v-us-lecce-serie-a (1)

Italian football journalist Alfredo Pedulla does however suggest that Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester City now has a clear road’ ahead, and is only a matter of time away from completion. The defender has agreed terms, as previously reported by several other Italian outlets, and the two parties involved in the deal must now define the details - which we presume must mean bonuses, which will be crucial for the Italian club.

There is certainly information to take away as encouragement for Manchester City fans, although the seemingly slow progress of negotiating bonuses may be reason for concern. Adding to that, the risk of Napoli missing out on their number one replacement target, Gabriel of Lille, could slow progression down even further or call off the entire deal.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

