Kevin Campbell Says Marc Cucurella Could Submit Transfer Request To Force Manchester City Move

Manchester City's pursuit of Marc Cucurella is well documented at this point. However, their attempts to sign the left-back have appeared to hit a roadblock in recent weeks due to Brighton's £50million price tag.

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes that Cucurella may need to hand in a transfer request to progress the move.

The Sky Blues are in the market for a left-back following the sale of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, and Cucurella is believed to be at the top of this list after an impressive first Premier League season with Brighton.

The Seagulls signed the fullback last season for a fee of £17million and quickly cemented a spot in their starting eleven. Cucurella became a key player at the Amex as Brighton enjoyed a record-breaking season, finishing 9th in the Premier League.

City see Cucurella as their primary target but are unwilling to meet Brighton's valuation of the defender. Speaking to Footballinsider Campbell has said that it may come down to the player to force the move through: “Brighton might say the only way we will let you go is if you put a transfer request in.

“That is what happens. When you put a transfer request in the club is likely to negotiate.

“Brighton will want top dollar though. City probably don’t want to pay £50million. They will try to negotiate that down because Brighton got him for cheap."

Despite Campbell's comments, he does agree with Brighton's transfer stance.

“I think he is worth £50million. City should pay it.

“Pep knows him from when he was at Barcelona as a kid. He did very well at Getafe and was equally brilliant in his first season in the Premier League. He is a high energy player who can do it at both ends of the pitch."

The next few weeks will likely prove to be decisive in the Cityzens' pursuit of a new left-back. City are reportedly eyeing cheaper targets in Borna Sosa and Alex Grimaldo, so it will be interesting to see who the Sky Blues ultimately move for.

