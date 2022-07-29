Skip to main content

Kevin Campbell Says Marc Cucurella Could Submit Transfer Request To Force Manchester City Move

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester City's pursuit of Marc Cucurella is well documented at this point. However, their attempts to sign the left-back have appeared to hit a roadblock in recent weeks due to Brighton's £50million price tag. 

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes that Cucurella may need to hand in a transfer request to progress the move. 

Kevin Campbell

The Sky Blues are in the market for a left-back following the sale of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, and Cucurella is believed to be at the top of this list after an impressive first Premier League season with Brighton. 

The Seagulls signed the fullback last season for a fee of £17million and quickly cemented a spot in their starting eleven. Cucurella became a key player at the Amex as Brighton enjoyed a record-breaking season, finishing 9th in the Premier League. 

City see Cucurella as their primary target but are unwilling to meet Brighton's valuation of the defender. Speaking to Footballinsider Campbell has said that it may come down to the player to force the move through: “Brighton might say the only way we will let you go is if you put a transfer request in.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“That is what happens. When you put a transfer request in the club is likely to negotiate.

“Brighton will want top dollar though. City probably don’t want to pay £50million. They will try to negotiate that down because Brighton got him for cheap."

Despite Campbell's comments, he does agree with Brighton's transfer stance. 

“I think he is worth £50million. City should pay it.

“Pep knows him from when he was at Barcelona as a kid. He did very well at Getafe and was equally brilliant in his first season in the Premier League. He is a high energy player who can do it at both ends of the pitch."

The next few weeks will likely prove to be decisive in the Cityzens' pursuit of a new left-back. City are reportedly eyeing cheaper targets in Borna Sosa and Alex Grimaldo, so it will be interesting to see who the Sky Blues ultimately move for. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva Offered To Barcelona For €80million

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set To Walk Away From Marc Cucurella Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Erling Haaland
News

Report: Erling Haaland Will Start Against Liverpool In The Community Shield

By Elliot Thompson13 hours ago
Baldini
News

Manager Of City Football Group's Palermo Resigns Following Tensions With New Owners

By Jake Mahon14 hours ago
Alex Grimaldo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Alex Grimaldo May Hand In Transfer Request To Force Manchester City Move

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
Bernardo Silva Scores Away at Old Trafford
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona More Interested In Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Than Real Madrid

By Dylan Mcbennett15 hours ago
James McAtee and Pep Guardiola
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have Given The Green Light For James McAtee To Go On Loan

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
Pep PL title
Features/Opinions

Pep Guardiola Believes Kevin De Bruyne Is The World's Best Midfielder

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago