Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne Expects Bernardo Silva To Stay

One of the biggest transfer rumours of this summer has been Bernardo Silva to Barcelona with the La Liga giants, who have been in financial disarray, wanting to end the transfer window with the signing of the Portuguese international however new vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne expects Silva to stay.

Barcelona have not been afraid to express their desire for Silva however it seems likely that they still need to sell at least one player to be able to submit a bid for him with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie De Jong being linked to Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

Bernardo Silva, Pep Guardiola, Kevin De Bruyne

The pair have been teammates at City since 2017

Silva has been a key member of the Pep Guardiola team that has won four out of the last five Premier League titles and the manager is desperate to keep him at the club.

De Bruyne has had his say on the matter saying: "He knows. I think he’s very loved.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The way that I see it, I think that he will be here so there’s nothing that I’m worried about. Whatever happens he is great for us and I expect him to be here with us this year."

Bernardo Silva

Silva has not started a game since the Community Shield

According to several reports City will only be content with letting him go if they get a high offer and have a replacement lined up for him due to the lack of senior players they currently have in the squad.

Barcelona just about managed to register several of their new signings in time for their La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano with Jules Kounde the only one to be registered. 

  Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityBarcelona

Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Erling Haaland 'Did Well' Against Bournemouth Says Kevin De Bruyne

By Elliot Thompson30 minutes ago
Tierney
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Still Targeting Kieran Tierney From Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett8 hours ago
Pep Guardiola
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Confirms Trio Will Stay With First-Team

By Dylan Mcbennett8 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Still Interested In Matheus Nunes

By Elliot Thompson11 hours ago
Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Opinion: Rating Manchester City's Summer Transfer Window

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
News

Two Former Manchester City Targets Link-Up For Chelsea

By Elliot Thompson12 hours ago
Bernardo vs Everton Away 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Do Not Want To Sell Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
KDB_2
Match Coverage

Kevin De Bruyne Says Manchester City Can Still Improve

By Jake Mahon14 hours ago