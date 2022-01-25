Kevin De Bruyne Highlights Importance of Manchester City Grinding Out Results Despite Recent Difficulties

Kevin De Bruyne has highlighted the importance of Manchester City's ability to grind out results, despite specific below par performances and challenging circumstances in recent weeks.

If there’s one theory that always comes true in the case of Premier League champion teams in recent seasons, it is their ability to pull wins out of the bag, while not necessarily being at their scintillating best.

Manchester City have showcased this trait multiple times this season, and in various other seasons for that matter, while still continuing to get their hands on the all-important three points on several occasions.

The club’s recent relentless 12-game winning streak is a bi-product of their result-oriented ways in the ongoing campaign, and the primary reason why they sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Kevin De Bruyne has highlighted the very matter of grinding out results during challenging circumstances, speaking to ManCity.com in a newly-released interview on the club website.

“You just try to go game by game and you know in this period, it is tough sometimes”, De Bruyne opened.

“We knew the Arsenal game was going to be really tough, playing after Brentford and the travel but we found a way to win. Even if it wasn’t the best win, we ground it out and sometimes you need to do that in this period.”

The Belgian gave an insight into Manchester City's mentality, as they continue to churn out results above anything else.

“It’s not letting up the good moment. Sometimes when you win a lot of games, it is the moment you slow down a bit, but we are trying to keep that level and the intensity up as much as we can.”

Kevin De Bruyne concluded, “We have been able to do that quite a few times over the years but that doesn’t make it any easier.”

Unlike their current Premier League title rivals, it is this Manchester City side's ridiculous level of consistency over a large stretch of matches that places them in a commanding position in the league table at present.

