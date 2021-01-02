Kevin De Bruyne’s contract latest, Lionel Messi’s intention to reunite with Pep Guardiola – Man City Transfer Breakdown #2

We are back with a fresh set of transfer rumours involving Manchester City players and the club’s potential targets. While the Premier League side is reportedly planning to conduct all business in the summer, a few stories shed light on the club’s transfer plans this year.

In the second transfer breakdown of the month, we will take a closer look at each of the rumours concerning City. Each story has been linked back to their primary source and is discussed alongside arguments for and against the possibility of them coming true. These factors, coupled with the previous reports, have been influential in rating the rumours on a scale of one to ten, with ten indicating a story's overall credibility.

Let’s take a look at the rumours involving Manchester City that have dominated the headlines over the last 24 hours...

Kevin De Bruyne to extend Man City contract

[Rumour rating: 9]

The reports about Kevin De Bruyne’s contract extension with Man City first surfaced in the media earlier this year. At the time, it was said that Pep Guardiola’s new contract would influence the Belgian International’s decision to stay. Now that the latter has committed his future until 2023, De Bruyne is expected to follow suit.

It is improbable that City will pull back from presenting an improved contract to their most influential player over the last two seasons. In fact, reports in England have suggested that City are keen on locking a new deal with De Bruyne, whose current contract will keep him at the club until 2023.

De Bruyne himself stated that he is happy with the club and is negotiating the terms himself. There have also been talks about a much-deserved increase in his weekly wages. Thus, it would be fair to expect an announcement confirming the rumour above at some stage in the coming weeks.

Lionel Messi looking to renew relationship with Pep

[Rumour rating: 5]

The transfer saga involving Lionel Messi and a potential reunion with Pep Guardiola at City has dominated rumours since the on-set of the 20/21 season. Reports about his sour relationship with Barcelona higher-ups and confirmation about his wish to eventually play in the US further fuelled those reports.

The latest update suggests that the Argentine is now inclined to renew his relationship with Guardiola, claiming that both are in ‘constant contact.’ The fact that Messi owns an apartment in Miami has led journalists into believing that he is indeed serious about a move to MLS. This, of course, bodes well for City, as the club reportedly wants to offer him a lucrative deal that will allow the player to play in the Premier League for a couple of years, followed by a move to sister club New York City FC.

From Messi’s perspective, it’s a decision to stay at a club that he loves and choose to play for Guardiola once again. Are we confident that he will leave the Spanish giants in Summer? No. Do we think that a 33-year-old footballer wouldn’t seek a fresh challenge in the final years of his career? Also, no.

As ironic as it may seem, it’s the same history shared between Messi, Guardiola, and Barcelona that will influence Messi to make either choice.

Raheem Sterling next in line for contract extension, update on John Stones’ future

[Rumour rating: 8]

Raheem Sterling was City’s top scorer [20] in the Premier League last season and is a constant name in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI. Despite a handful of memorable misses, Sterling is crucial for City’s attack. Thus, he appears to be the next in line to confirm a contract extension.

Sterling’s current deal will expire in 2023 – the same as Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola. The latest reports suggest that City are preparing a new and improved contract for the England International that will reportedly make him one of the highest-earning players in the Premier League.

In addition to that, City also view John Stones as a ‘very important’ player in their squad. His comeback this season and his contribution to a series of clean sheets have made him a vital member of City’s defence. This has sparked rumours about the club offering him a new contract soon. That said, City may wait until the season is over to make a final call on the player’s future with the English side.

Man City’s stance ‘unknown’ concerning Eric Garcia’s transfer in January

[Rumour rating: 8]

Eric Garcia’s impending move to Barcelona is no secret, especially after the latest comments from presidential candidate, Victor Font. The latter was up-front about the club's willingness to bring Garcia back to Camp Nou based on opportunities that they can offer. It is certain that Garcia is headed back to his boyhood club, but could the final move transpire during the current window, ahead of schedule?

Reports claim that City ‘made it difficult’ for Barcelona to sign Garcia back in October. However, their current position in the deal remains 'unknown.' The La Liga giants look keen to bring Garcia to the Spanish league, and any ‘signs of collaboration’ might lead to the player leaving in January.

Garcia was reportedly upset after he couldn’t move to Barcelona last season, and they both want to confirm the signing as soon as possible. It relies entirely on City and their willingness to budge from the initial value placed on the player, amounting to approximately £20 million.

If not, Barcelona are expected to announce an early deal with Garcia in January that will eventually see the player leave for free in Summer.

