Key Left-Back Target Makes Honest Admission About Man City Links In Recent Interview

AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez has been discussing links away from the club in a recent interview with French TV.

The French left-back has been a sensation since his £19 million move from Real Madrid in 2019. In just 85 appearances for AC Milan, Hernandez has scored 15 goals provided 14 assists - an outstanding return for a defender.

His attacking output showcases everything a typical modern-day full-back possesses and there's no surprise Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain were interested in acquiring his services this summer.

CalcioMercato released a report last month suggesting the two clubs had stepped up their interest and had the 23-year-old 'in their sights.' However, only a colossal offer of around £80 million would tempt Milan into selling.

With quotes from Telefoot in France, relayed by SempreMilan, Hernandez has responded to these links, whilst discussing his sides strong start to the Serie A season.

“I am very happy at Milan," Hernandez said.

"From day one it was an incredible emotion to wear this shirt and every day I am proud of it. Scudetto? We have a strong, well-prepared team, we will work our hardest to reach this goal,”

Manchester City will surely be in the market for a left-back next summer. With only Oleksandr Zinchenko and Joao Cancelo rotating the starting spot as it stands, Pep Guardiola will want a more solid and reliable option going forward.

Hernandez' attacking qualities will excite Guardiola, with the full-back famed for progressing the ball up the pitch and whipping crosses into dangerous areas.

