Key Man City Striker Target Harry Kane Drops Major Transfer Hint In Recent Interview

Key Manchester City striker transfer target Harry Kane has dropped what appears to be a major transfer hint in a recent interview with TalkSport.

The striker was speaking ahead of England's crucial European Championship semi-final clash with Denmark on Wednesday night among a multitude of other topics, including his international hopes, form and club ambitions.

Harry Kane has publicly stated his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer in pursuit of winning major trophies.

Since then, Manchester City have been heavily linked with a £100 million plus move, and have already launched an official bid as per various sources, which was unsurprisingly rejected upon receipt.

However, the 27-year-old has cast some doubt on such talks whilst speaking to TalkSport this week.

When asked about comments from new Spurs sporting director, Fabio Paratici - who exclaimed his hope and desire to retain the striker beyond the ongoing summer transfer window - the forward said, "Of course as a player you want to be wanted, you want to feel like you’re loved, which I do."

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling speaks of his Man City form while on England duty

READ MORE: Tottenham director provides major update on Harry Kane future

“I haven’t had the chance to talk to any of these people yet. I’m sure we’ll get to know each other after the tournament, have a phone call or two once I get a week or two of holiday."

“To get praise from big people from football is great, it gives you confidence, it gives you motivation so of course it’s nice to hear.”

Quotes like these may suggest Harry Kane is, in fact, open to staying at Tottenham Hotspur if he's presented with a clear plan as to how the North London outfit will challenge for major trophies in the near future.

Kane also spent time speaking on the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as the new head coach at Tottenham, explaining, "Whenever a new manager comes in, I guess there’s a level of excitement around the club. Obviously, I’ve not been there and not had any contact with him."

“I’m away with England now and my full focus is on here. Hopefully, we’ve got a week left. He’s a great manager and did a great job at Wolves and got them playing a really good way."

“Let’s get back and I’m sure we’ll be in contact after the tournament.”

READ MORE: Benjamin Mendy identified as possible target by Italian giants

READ MORE: Significant updates on the injury status of Kevin de Bruyne

Recent reports from journalist Fabrizio Romano stated that Manchester City will make a 'final decision' on the negotiations for both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane after the ongoing European Championships.

While both players are considered as ‘top targets’ by the Etihad hierarchy, nothing is happening while both men are focused on their duties under Gareth Southgate.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra