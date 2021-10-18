    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Key Man City Star to ‘Focus On Winning Back’ Role At Club - 'New Long-Term Deal' Still Available

    A new report this week has provided a fresh update on the uncertain future of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, with the forward enduring a rough patch of form at both club and international level.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Sterling has achieved immense success throughout his time at the club.

    The 26-year-old has made over 300 appearances and notably played a crucial role in Pep Guardiola’s side winning back-to-back league Premier League titles, 

    His incredible efforts for Manchester City also saw the winger receive the 2018-2019 FWA Footballer of the Year award.

    However, due to a lack of game-time in recent months, Sterling’s future at the club appears to be uncertain, and fresh reports have provided an update on the ongoing situation.

    READ MORE: City midfielder close to signing new contract

    READ MORE: Juventus 'monitoring' situation of Manchester City star

    As per a report by ESPN, Raheem Sterling intends to ‘focus on winning back’ a prominent role in Pep Guardiola’s squad before deciding on whether to extend his stay with the Premier League champions.

    The report relays that the Blues are keen to secure Sterling’s future at the club in the form of a ‘new long-term deal’, although the winger is understandably unwilling to commit his future to City unless he is confident that he will ‘play a key role’ going forward.

    In addition to this, 90Min have reported that Manchester City ‘will not stand in his way’ should Sterling intend to leave. However, it's also noted that it would be preferred by the club if Sterling ‘stayed and fought for his place’.

    READ MORE: Rodgers 'in the frame' to replace Pep Guardiola as City boss

    READ MORE: Haaland’s agent to hold talks with City in January over summer move

    The forward has been limited to just two Premier League starts this term – neither of which resulted in a victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

    And following the ever-growing influence of Phil Foden, along with the recent acquisition of Jack Grealish, it appears Sterling is somewhat out of favour with the Catalan coach.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_34658975
    Transfer Rumours

    Key Man City Star to ‘Focus On Winning Back’ Role At Club - 'New Long-Term Deal' Still Available

    2 minutes ago
    B Silva
    Match Coverage

    Club Brugge vs Man City (Champions League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    44 minutes ago
    mm105243
    News

    Five Things We Spotted in Man City Training Ahead of Club Brugge Clash

    55 minutes ago
    sipa_35593231
    News

    Pep Guardiola Reveals Joy in Handing Additional Game Time to One Man City Star

    1 hour ago
    sipa_29173330
    News

    Man City Owners in Talks to Buy European Club - Aim to 'Save Club' From Financial Turmoil

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35396741
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Clarity On Kevin De Bruyne's Form After Injury Troubles

    2 hours ago
    56
    Match Coverage

    Gabriel Jesus to Return and Raheem Sterling to Continue As False Nine - Predicted XI: Club Brugge vs Man City (Champions League)

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35302193
    News

    "No Words Are Needed!" - Man City Winger Endorses Ballon d’Or Hopeful

    4 hours ago