Key Man City Star to ‘Focus On Winning Back’ Role At Club - 'New Long-Term Deal' Still Available

A new report this week has provided a fresh update on the uncertain future of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, with the forward enduring a rough patch of form at both club and international level.

Sterling has achieved immense success throughout his time at the club.

The 26-year-old has made over 300 appearances and notably played a crucial role in Pep Guardiola’s side winning back-to-back league Premier League titles,

His incredible efforts for Manchester City also saw the winger receive the 2018-2019 FWA Footballer of the Year award.

However, due to a lack of game-time in recent months, Sterling’s future at the club appears to be uncertain, and fresh reports have provided an update on the ongoing situation.

As per a report by ESPN, Raheem Sterling intends to ‘focus on winning back’ a prominent role in Pep Guardiola’s squad before deciding on whether to extend his stay with the Premier League champions.

The report relays that the Blues are keen to secure Sterling’s future at the club in the form of a ‘new long-term deal’, although the winger is understandably unwilling to commit his future to City unless he is confident that he will ‘play a key role’ going forward.

In addition to this, 90Min have reported that Manchester City ‘will not stand in his way’ should Sterling intend to leave. However, it's also noted that it would be preferred by the club if Sterling ‘stayed and fought for his place’.

The forward has been limited to just two Premier League starts this term – neither of which resulted in a victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

And following the ever-growing influence of Phil Foden, along with the recent acquisition of Jack Grealish, it appears Sterling is somewhat out of favour with the Catalan coach.

