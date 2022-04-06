Key Manchester City Star Suspended For Champions League Quarter-Final Second Leg Against Atletico Madrid

Gabriel Jesus is suspended for Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid, after picking up his third booking in the competition on Tuesday evening.

The Brazilian was not named in Pep Guardiola's starting line-up to take on the Spanish champions, but was one part of a second-half triple substitution by the Catalan which ultimately changed the game.

After 65 minutes of Atletico Madrid camping just outside their own box, limiting City to a few chances, the manager decided fresh legs were needed. Jesus, Jack Grealish, and Phil Foden were sent on in the hope of nicking a winner.

It was the latter who - after 90 seconds on the field - skipped past a few challenges and slid through Kevin De Bruyne to open the scoring.

Going into the contest, De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo, and Jesus were all just one booking away from suspension in the second leg - and that would ultimately prove costly for the Brazilian on the night.

IMAGO / Sportimage Challenging an Atletico defender for a long ball, Jesus was enraged when the referee said he got the last touch and the visitors were awarded a throw-in. His protests earned him a yellow card for dissent - his third of the competition. IMAGO / NurPhoto The 25-year-old was booked in the last minute of City's 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain and the first half of the last-16 tie with Sporting CP, meaning last night was one too many for Jesus.

IMAGO / PA Images After his off-the-bench energy massively influenced proceedings, Guardiola will be frustrated that he will be missing a key man in the second leg for such a tedious booking.



However, with two games against Liverpool in two different competitions sandwiched on either side of the crucial second leg, Jesus could still be an option for Guardiola to bring off the bench and change the game.

The striker-turned-winger started the season in flying form and capped off his run by scoring the winning goal for City against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Since that game back in September, Jesus has failed to register a Premier League goal and found himself in and out of the team on a regular basis. So much so that links with a summer move away from the club have grown stronger.

