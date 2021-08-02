Key Striker Target 'Refuses' To Turn Up To Training, Youngster 'On The Verge' Of Championship Switch - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-up - #46

Things are really beginning to heat up this summer for Manchester City, as record breaking deals are beginning to appear on the horizon.

Manchester City are closing in on their biggest transfer targets.

Along with some world class players potentially coming to the Etihad Stadium, the pot of money which the club are spending from continues to rise as more fringe players leave the club, some on permanent deals, and others depart on loan.

According to the Telegraph’s James Ducker, the club are well on their way to bringing the figure of incoming money all the way up to £150 million this summer.

Let’s take a look at how the club could spend the contents of their treasure chest…

Arrivals

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 8/10

Within the past 72 hours the rumours surrounding the Aston Villa star have begun to ramp up.

Some outlets have reported that Manchester City have submitted an official bid of £100 million for the midfielder.

It is well known within the club that the hierarchy would not submit an official bid without confirmation that the player’s desire is to join the Etihad club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City remain 'optimistic' about a deal for the Villa talisman, and have already prepared a contract and scheduled medical examinations in case the signatures arrive today.

These are the actions of a club with supreme confidence in their ability to close the deal. The club are said to feel that they have 'done enough' to lure Grealish from his boyhood club, as reported by ESPN’s Rob Dawson.

Interestingly, 'A View From The Stands' has reported that Grealish and Aston Villa porting director Johan Lange have been in deep discussions today at the club's training ground.

A video has also emerged of the pair walking away from rest of the squad to engage in discussions - perhaps a crucial moment is on the horizon.

While no new concrete updates have dropped on the Jack Grealish situation today, my rumour rating remains high at eight.

All signs are beginning to point to the Manchester City wrapping up the deal, and at any moment confirmation could come in that the club have got their man.

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 7/10

In stunning fashion, Harry Kane has not turned up to Tottenham training as he was expected to.

According to the Telegraph’s Matt Law, the striker will not train while he waits to find out whether or not Spurs will agree to sell him.

In a turn of events that many thought might happen due to his personal links with the club, Harry Kane is now making it clear that he is ready to play hard-ball over his intention to do everything in his power to go.

Fabrizio Romano has elaborated on the situation by confirming that Kane has removed himself from training by his own volition, and it is not related to a Covid test after returning back to England from holiday, as some might have speculated.

However, Tottenham have refused to comment on the situation, as per information from TalkSport’s Alex Crook.

The Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick has followed up on the situation, claiming that the North London club consider Kane's no-show at training this morning as 'an internal matter' and do not plan to comment publicly.

However, the club are 'very disappointed' by his decision. And in a dramatic turn of events, ​​Tottenham are said to be planning to hit Kane with a 'significant' fine for failing to report back to training, Kilpatrick reported.

The final penalty is likely to be dependent on how the situation unravels, with it unclear when/whether Kane will agree to return in the foreseeable future.

While most reports have suggested that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is adamant about holding out for a minimum bid of £150 million for the striker, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that City are 'really prepared' to try again to sign the England international this summer, following their initial £100 million opening offer.

My rumour rating of seven is the highest I have ever personally rated the Harry Kane transfer saga.

It has always appeared to be a situation in which Harry Kane would have to force the club to lower their price from the inside. With that now appearing to take shape, a deal for the striker could be accelerated in the next week.

Departures

Liam Delap - Rumor Rating: 5/10

The promising youngster has found himself in many of the national papers in recent days as he looks for the next step in his professional development.

After an impressive season for City’s U23 side, where he scored 24 goals in 22 Premier League 2 games, the forward has made the jump to first team football.

A number of Championship clubs have been reportedly keeping an eye on his situation, however it has been Stoke City who have been the first to make official inquiries for a loan deal.

According to the Telegraph’s John Percy, talks between the two clubs have been held over a loan move for the 18-year-old. However, they are said to be 'less than 50/50' at this stage.

My rumour rating of five is straight down the middle.

Pep Guardiola himself has vocalised his admiration for Delap, and is said to be very happy to keep him within the first team picture at the Etihad, however Guardiola does understand the need for a loan move to continue his development.

This deal could go either way as it currently stands.

Unknown Prospect - Rumor Rating: NA

According to reports from Hull Live, Hull City are 'on the verge' of completing the signing of an unnamed 'highly-rated prospect' from Manchester City on-loan.

With the prospect being unnamed it is very difficult to gauge the validity of the rumour.

However, with City continuing their promotion of promising academy prospects like Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, Tommy Doyle, and others, it is no surprise that another prospect could be on their way out to a loan spell at a lower division English club.

