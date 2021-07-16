Key Target 'Considering' New Contract, Club Dismiss Striker Links - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #31

As expected, things are beginning to heat up for Manchester City in the summer window. Now that the European Championships are over, deals should begin to accelerate and more players should begin to move.

The past 24 hours have been filled with exciting news for Manchester City fans, from major blockbuster deals to promising young stars heading out on loan.

City Xtra has it all covered for you in today's edition of the transfer round-up...

Arrivals

It's been no secret that the Etihad club plan to raise funds through the sale of fringe players this summer, and that money would be put into the acquisitions of some of the clubs top targets.

With some deals already confirmed, and some beginning to feel imminent, the club are in line to raise £100 million in player sales this summer, according to James Ducker for the Telegraph.

Currently, that figure is set to move past the £50 million mark, with Lukas Nmecha completing an £11M move to Wolfsburg.

Now, what could that extra £100 million in the budget be put towards? That is the ultimate question. Let’s take a look at some of the possible incoming stars.

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 5/10

The Tottenham star has seemingly made it clear - he wants to leave the club. With Manchester City looking to replace the Sergio Agüero sized hole in the squad, England’s number nine seems like a good place to start.

However, with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy constantly reiterating his stance that Kane will not be for sale, Manchester City could be in for a long, painful transfer saga in order to capture the signing of the Spurs star.

Most reports this summer have indicated that the minimum fee required for the striker would be a staggering £150 million.

As of now, not much has changed. Harry Kane is still Pep Guardiola’s number one target, however it appears we could be in for a drawn out battle between the club executives.

My rumour rating of '5' is straight down the middle.

Harry Kane is clearly eager to leave North London, but the sum of money needed is a record breaking fee - making any completed deal new territory for the Premier League champions.

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 7/10

Along with the aforementioned Kane, Jack Grealish is a top target for the Etihad club - and finally, we may just have some new revelations regarding the Villa star man.

According to the Athletic's Sam Lee, there is 'confidence' that a deal can be completed in the near future. However, the midfielder's strong ties to the Birmingham club cannot be underestimated.

Interestingly, there are whispers that Jack Grealish does have a buyout clause in his contract, and Manchester City are fully prepared to trigger it. However, it remains unclear as Aston Villa have never discussed the details of his contract publicly.

All in all, Grealish and Kane would likely cost Manchester City in the range of £175 million to £215 million - much of which will need to be raised through player sales.

My rumour rating of '7' for Jack Grealish comes off the back of the many reports suggesting a deal is imminent.

There is no smoke without fire...

Danny Ings - Rumor Rating: 4/10

With the recent news that Danny Ings has turned down a contract offer at the St. Marys, the clinical forward could be on the market for another club to snatch up.

While some reports in the spring had linked the Southampton man with a move to the Etihad, it is starting to look less likely as Manchester City accelerate their pursuit of Harry Kane.

To top it off, the Sun’s Martin Blackburn has confirmed that sources within Manchester City have dismissed any sort of move for Danny Ings - just like with Robert Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann.

However, with the constant reminder from Daniel Levy that Harry Kane is not for sale, Manchester City could look for other options later in the summer if they cannot come to an agreement with Spurs.

That could leave the door open for Ings, who has proven his worth in recent years - scoring 34 league goals in the past two seasons.

My rumour rating of '4' is perhaps quite high as notable sources have seemingly shut the story down.

However, with Manchester City’s current targets at centre forward feeling very out of reach, we could see the club circle back around to players like Ings if they still have not signed a striker by the start of the season.

Departures

Gabriel Jesus - Rumour Rating: 5/10

The Brazilian star has had a disappointing spell at the Etihad Stadium, finding himself far down in the pecking order of attacking players as Pep Guardiola consistently chose to play without a recognised striker.

The Premier League champions have always had high hopes for Gabriel Jesus, and have felt vindicated in short spells of brilliance from the Brazilian.

However, it is starting to look like the 24-year-old may need a change of scenery in order to reignite his career.

CalcioMercato have revealed that Juventus are hot on the trail of the forward.

As per the reports, the Italian club have proposed to sign Jesus on an initial loan deal, including a 'steep loan fee', with an option to buy on a permanent deal next summer.

And with some recent reports stating that Manchester City could be open to selling the striker, a deal could be agreed upon in the near future.

However, the Etihad club would likely require cash up front from Juventus, in the range of €60 million to €65 million. That money will have to be put towards other forwards such as Harry Kane, claims the Sun’s Martin Blackburn.

My rumour rating of '5' feels sufficient as this saga could play out either way.

Manchester City seem to be open to selling the Brazilian for the right amount of money, but with Sergio Agüero already departing the club, they may not want to leave themselves totally bare at striker.

Aymeric Laporte - Rumour Rating: 4/10

After a frustrating season due to losing his spot in the team to John Stones and Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte could be looking for greener pastures.

With some reports suggesting that he is keen on a move to any of the big La Liga clubs, a deal felt close back in early June.

However, rumours surrounding a move for the Spanish international have begun to die down, and according to The Athletic’s Sam Lee, Aymeric Laporte is expecting to return to the Etihad Campus for training at the end of this month.

A rumour rating of '4' works in this case. Clearly Laporte is frustrated and would like to move, however a player of his elite level would not come cheap.

Pep Guardiola is known for rotating his teams heavily, and playing his strongest XI in all four competitions, so the 27-year-old will likely still get a lot of playing time.

Tommy Doyle - Rumour Rating: 8/10

Tommy Doyle is one of a long list of promising young talents emerging from the Manchester City academy system.

The midfielder has impressed in short spells with the first team, almost exclusively in the domestic cup competitions.

And as he is far down in the pecking order for any first team action, the young Englishman could look for a loan move in order to continue his development.

According to Football League World, ten Championship clubs are interested in a loan move for the 19-year-old, with Manchester City weighing up the best destination.

The clubs interested in Tommy Doyle have been revealed to be; Sheffield United, West Brom, Fulham, Swansea, Bournemouth, Middlesbrough, QPR, Cardiff, Coventry, and Blackburn.

My rumour rating of '8' is the highest of the day as a young promising player such as him would be a perfect fit for a lower league team as he begins to work his way into the first team picture at the Etihad.



Lukas Nmecha - Rumour Rating: Done Deal

We have another done deal!

Lukas Nmecha has joined Bundesliga side Wolfsburg from Manchester City on a contract until 2025.

The Blues have pocketed £11 million from the deal and have also inserted a 15% sell-on clause and a buyback option in his contract.

A brilliant challenge for a young but flourishing striker - best of luck, Lukas!

