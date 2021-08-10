Key Target 'Not Against' Signing A New Contract, Current Midfielder Wants To 'Try Something New' - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #52

There was Harry Kane, Harry Kane and more Harry Kane in today's Manchester City transfer round-up...

Only five days remain till Manchester City kick off their defence of the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur at the new White Hart Lane.

In recent weeks, it looked like the opposition captain, and key Manchester City target, Harry Kane would not be involved in proceedings.

Whether that be finalising a move to the Etihad Stadium or remaining on strike to try and make that particular move happen.

However, there's a whole new look to the saga in today's transfer round-up, so let's get right into it...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 5/10

As expected, the Harry Kane saga has continued to drag on.

Earlier last week, there were reports that the Tottenham striker was refusing to train in order to force club chairman Daniel Levy to negotiate a deal for the striker with Manchester City.

However, a recent social media statement from the man himself has slightly quieted any rumours of a strike.

As it stands now, Manchester City are still 'really, really, really pushing' to sign Kane, revealed Fabrizio Romano.

The Etihad club are still working on a deal and still see the striker as a 'priority' this summer.

Interestingly, in speaking on his transfer podcast ‘Here We Go’, Romano said:

"Keep an eye on Gabriel Jesus - if Tottenham and Man City do a Kane deal, Gabriel Jesus has always been one player offered to Tottenham. They have also been offering Laporte, Tottenham said no to players, let's see in the coming days..."

It has been no secret that the Blues have been willing to do a player plus cash deal for the Tottenham star.

However, the main stumbling block is the fact that most of the players mentioned as possible makeweights, have shown no desire to join the North London club.

To add some spice to the situation, Alasdair Gold has claimed that there are 'noises' coming out of Kane's camp hinting that the striker 'would not be against' signing a new deal at Tottenham.

If those reports are to be believed, Manchester City could be left heading into the new season with no replacement for the recently departed Sergio Agüero.

A rumour rating of five is straight down the middle as this deal appears to be on a knife-edge.

Whispers of Kane committing his future to Tottenham are new, and for Blues fans, could be quite unnerving.

However, all indications up to this point have made it seem that Kane’s true desire is to join many of his England teammates at Manchester City.

Departures

Bernardo Silva - Rumour Rating: 8/10

The Portuguese international is said to be on the search for greener pastures.

Rumours of Silva’s desire to leave the Etihad was one of the first stories to break before the European Championships even took place.

However, as of now, no deal has yet to be completed and Silva has carried on training at the CFA.

Early summer reports indicated that the midfielder was keen on a move to Barcelona after a previous deal with the Catalan club fell through.

However, with Barca's well-known financial problems, Silva following in the footsteps of his former teammate Sergio Agüero seems unlikely at this time.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Silva wants to leave Manchester City this summer to 'try something new.'

La Liga clubs are interested in him. Atletico Madrid are ‘one club to watch,’ if they sell Saúl Ñíguez.

Unfortunately for Bernardo however, most clubs outside of England are finding it difficult to part ways with fees such as £50 million - which is where Manchester City reportedly value the 27-year-old.

The confirmation of Jack Grealish’s £100 million move to the club has pushed my rumour rating for Silva up to an eight.

Ivan Ilic - Rumor Rating 9/10

Although this deal has been all but complete for what feels like weeks now, Ivan Ilic is still a Manchester City player.

The Serbian is one of many fringe players who were put up for sale this summer to raise money for the likes of Jack Grealish and Harry Kane

However, the deal with Hellas Verona has taken longer than expected.

After an impressive loan spell with the Italian club last season, Verona are keen to make Ilic a permanent member of their squad.

According to TuttoMercato, relayed by Sport Witness, the midfielder is now ‘one step away’ from completing a permanent transfer to Verona.

The two clubs have ‘settled the last details’, with Manchester City earning an €8 million fee in the process.

My rumour rating for this deal seems to have been stuck at nine all summer, and for now, it will remain there.

All that's left is an official announcement.

