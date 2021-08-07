Key Target Releases Statement Regarding His Future, Current Midfielder Sees La Liga As 'First Option' - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #49

With Jack Grealish now confirmed as a Manchester City player, the club can now focus its attention on one more big money signing, and the departures that facilitate it.

Super Jack Grealish is finally a Blue, but the Manchester City hierarchy are not done yet. As the club also close in on a major signing at striker, they could look to offload a number of first team stars.

Pep Guardiola has also openly stated that there are a few members of the first team who are looking to move on from the Etihad Stadium.

Arrivals

Lionel Messi - Rumour Rating: 3/10

There is only one place to start - Lionel Messi.

After the shocking announcement that the world’s best player would no longer be playing for FC Barcelona, the eyes of the world have turned their gaze to where the forward could go next.

Naturally, those eyes have become fixated on Manchester City and PSG - the two clubs who could realistically afford to sign the Argentine maestro.

Alarm bells rang this morning as French outlet Le10Sport had revealed that Messi has so far received one concrete and official offer, from the City Football Group.

A three-year contract is said to have been proposed, with the first two years at Manchester City and the final year at New York City.

However, those reports were quickly shut down by more reliable, Manchester City linked sources such as Lu Martín; who stated that official sources within the club have stated that they are not considering signing Lionel Messi, as the player 'does not fit in' financially.

Pep Guardiola himself had his say on the situation in Friday’s press conference ahead of his sides trip to Wembley.

"We spent £40M on Jack Grealish. We paid £100M and brought £60M."

"He will wear the No.10 because we were convinced with Grealish and we were convinced Leo would continue at Barcelona, so now, he's not in our thoughts," Pep Guardiola told reporters.

My rumour rating of three is very low, however not all the way at 0, as the door should remain ever so slightly open for the world’s best player.

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 6/10

The Tottenham striker has been open about his desire to leave the club, and has hinted at City being his preferred destination.

However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has slapped a price tag of £150 million on his star striker. Reports have suggested that the Blues would be willing to pay upwards of £120 million for Kane, however Levy has remained unmoved with his valuation.

In recent days Kane has not arrived back in North London to begin training as many expected him to do - with some suspecting that he could be going on strike in an effort to lower his price tag.

However, the England international has released a statement today that could put an end to any rumours of a strike.

On Twitter, Kane said this, "While I won't go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club [Spurs] tomorrow, as planned..."

According to the Standard’s James Robson, there is 'increasing confidence' at Manchester City that Kane will follow Jack Grealish to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

To compound that, the Manchester Evening News’ Simon Bajkowski has stated that City will 'intensify' their efforts to sign the Tottenham star after signing Jack Grealish, although it is accepted that it may take until 'the final days/hours' of the window before an agreement can be reached.

Manager Pep Guardiola spoke highly of the striker in his Friday press conference, however he was quick to point out that the club will not bend in any negotiations.

"Harry Kane is an exceptionally talented striker and of course, we're very interested. But if Tottenham don't want to sell... Of course, we'll try," the Catalan began.

He continued, "If Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, it is finished. If they want to negotiate, many clubs would like to sign him. We are not an exception. We are very interested in him."

The ball is now in the court of the executives of the two clubs who will have to come to an agreement for the striker.

However, my rumour rating of six is a ‘skeptical confidence’ that a sufficient agreement will be reached. Manchester City and Kane seem eager to unite, however, one of the tougher negotiators in the game stands in their way.

Departures

Bernardo Silva - Rumour Rating: 7/10

It is no secret that Bernardo Silva feels his time at the Etihad has run its course.

Earlier this summer, reports had emerged that the midfielder had grown tired of the Manchester culture and would seek a move to La Liga.

That rumour has been backed up by Sky Sports’ Matteo Moretto who revealed that Silva would ‘very much like to’ play in La Liga' and it is his ‘first option’ if he manages to leave Manchester City this summer.

Pep Guardiola confirmed this during his press conference. On top of that, the manager stated that the “door is open because we don't want anyone who is unsatisfied".

Not only is Bernardo looking for a way out, Guardiola also revealed that a few other first team players are searching for an exit.

"Not just Bernardo, there are two or three players that want to leave Man City, but they are our players and when they bring some offer and they want to leave, we are open to discuss but it depends on them," Guardiola said.

The Athletic then provided an update on the situation, claiming that Bernardo Silva has already made arrangements to leave his city-centre apartment, with Juventus and Atletico Madrid interested.

My rumour rating of seven feels sufficient, as Silva does seem eager to leave. However in the pandemic hit market, his rumoured price tag of £50 million could be hard for many clubs to meet.

Yan Couto / Pablo Moreno - Rumour Rating: 9/10

Manchester City are known for their policy of buying young talent and shipping them out on loan to one of their many City Football Group affiliate clubs - and this season is no different.

Two of those exciting prospects are right-back Yan Couto and striker Pablo Moreno, who spent last season on loan at CFG club Girona in La Liga.

Nil Sola of Mundo Deportivo has revealed that the pair will head back to Girona for another season long loan spell to further their development.

A rumour rating of nine is as high as I am willing to go until the deal is 100% confirmed. However, it appears to be all but finalised.

Liam Delap - Rumour Rating: 8/10

The promising young striker is ready for the next step in his development after an impressive Premier League 2 campaign, in which he scored 24 goals in 20 games.

And in recent weeks, a host of lower division clubs have been after his signature for a loan move.

Any completed deal for a loan move could be delayed however, as Delap has picked up an injury in pre-season.

According to Football Insider, Stoke City and Bournemouth have been leading the race, with a season loan close to being agreed. The Etihad club are now waiting for him to recover before making a decision on his future.

Express and Star have also revealed that Delap is one player recently relegated West Brom would be 'keen' on, if he is made available for loan by his club this summer.

Interestingly, Derby County manager Wayne Rooney also threw his hat into the ring for the in-demand teenager during a recent press conference, exclaiming, “Liam Delap is a player I really like."

"He has connections with Derby, he came through the Academy here. Whatever Manchester City are doing with Liam, we [Derby] are on top of that."

A rumour rating of eight is sufficient in this case as I still believe Delap will end up on loan in the Championship despite picking up a mid-summer knock.

Tommy Doyle / Morgan Rogers - Rumor Rating: 8/10

On the ever-growing list of young Manchester City prospects looking for loan moves sits Tommy Doyle and Morgan Rogers.

Rogers, who spent last season on loan at Lincoln City, is a hot commodity amongst Championship clubs looking for young talent.

According to Jaquob Crook of Lancashire Live, Blackburn Rovers are waiting on the potential loan signing of Doyle - who himself is not short of options, with a dozen Championship clubs all interested.

Rovers are also said to be keeping tabs on the impressive Rogers.

My rumour rating of eight works in this case as both players seem to have outgrown any academy football, and both the players and the club will be looking for temporary homes for the pair next season.

Confirmed Deals

Arijanet Muric

Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric has joined Turkish side Adana Demirspor on a one-year loan deal from Manchester City.

Matt Smith

Manchester City Midfielder Matt Smith has joined Hull City on a season-long loan.

