Key Target To Decide On His Future 'This Week', Vincent Kompany Interested In Young Striker - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #41

Manchester City kicked off their pre-season last night, but that didn't stop the transfer stories come flooding in.

A comfortable 2-0 win over Preston North End signalled the beginning of a new season and another chance to win even more silverware.

There were some familiar, and not so familiar faces on show at the Academy Stadium, and the questions remains; who will join them when the window slams shut on August 31st?

Here's everything that's gone on in the last 48 hours...

Arrivals

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating 8/10

This one is just not going away and seems to be edging ever closer.

Today, an exclusive in the Daily Mirror has reported the England international is due back off his holiday this week and will then make a decision on his future.

Aston Villa are offering their star man a 'big rise' on his £130,000-a-week terms, but it's thought that Manchester City could blow the offer 'out of the water.'

The lure of playing with Pep Guardiola in Manchester is a big factor, challenging for major honours such as the Champions League.

A report much later in the day from the Daily Mail claims Manchester City are ready to submit an opening offer of £75 million plus add ons to Aston Villa for the 25-year-old.

The club are 'determined to press' for the player and hope and agreement can be reached 'swiftly.'

However, like usual, the Midland's side are determined to keep hold of Jack Grealish unless their £100 million valuation is met. They're even offering him a contract worth around £150,000 a week to convince him to stay, according to these reports.

And just a day later, Jack Gaughan has reported there is 'confidence' around Manchester City that Jack Grealish will sign in the coming weeks.

The club remain in talks with Aston Villa, who want £100M, with the Blues negotiating down from there.

Let's just wait and see how this pans out now. We can't forget Jack Grealish is Villa born and bred, so the possibility of him staying is still there.

However, everything seems to be pointing towards Manchester City capturing one of their key targets.

Max Alleyne - Rumour Rating: Done Deal

According to an exclusive report from Rising Ballers, Manchester City have signed Southampton defender Max Alleyne (15).

The teenager turned down offers from the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham to join and will link up with his teammates at the CFA very soon.

Departures

Liam Delap - Rumour Rating: 6/10

According to walfoot in Belgium, Vincent Kompany's RSC Anderlecht are interested in bringing in young striker Liam Delap on loan.

The former City captain has already took talented central defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan this summer, and is looking to sit down with the club in the near future for talks regarding Delap.

However, they admit a deal will be difficult to get over the line.

Despite Pep Guardiola's comments about him being involved in the first team this season, if Manchester City acquire the services of Harry Kane, this does potentially become an option.

Ko Itakura - Rumour Rating: 7/10

Ryan Taylor from the Daily Express has claimed Celtic have held talks with Manchester City over a potential loan for Ko Itakura.

The Blues are demanding a 'substantial' loan fee that could force the Scottish giants to explore other options. Discussions behind the scenes are ongoing while the player is at the Olympics.

Think this one could happen, but not until the conclusion of the Olympics, which Ko Itakura will be firmly focussed on.

Ivan Ilić - Rumour Rating - 9/10

I'm not even bothering to put a rumour rating with this one because I totally bored and confused about what's going on with this lad.

Yesterday, TuttoMercato, relayed by Sport Witness, have said Torino are ‘concretely interested’ in signing Ivan Ilić, and have a meeting scheduled with his agent later this week.

Hellas Verona are aiming for another loan. Manchester City are asking for €10 million: A fee both Italian clubs ‘would not want to pay’.

As of today, it appears the two clubs have found a compromise. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the clubs are in ‘advanced talks’ for the Serbian. The midfielder is close to re-joining Verona on a permanent deal for a fee of around €8 million.

Ilic has never even featured for Manchester City. Is he even training? I don't think he is, but Patrick Roberts is amusingly.

The end of this saga appears to be just around corner, hence the rumour rating of nine, as a fee seems to have finally been agreed upon.



Pedro Porro - Rumor Rating: 8/10

The Spaniard is yet another fringe player who is looking to make one of his recent loan moves a permanent deal.

Despite impressing during his time at Sporting Lisbon, the right-back appears to be far away from any consideration for the Manchester City first team.

In speaking to A Bola, Porro said; "I don't think he [Pep Guardiola] even knows they hired me..."

Thankfully for the young defender, a permanent move away from the Etihad appears to be imminent.

Record in Portugal, as relayed by Sports Witness, have reported that the Premier League club are working to accelerate the sale of Porro, and are trying to convince Sporting to trigger their €8.5 million buy option on the player soon.

Thankfully, because the two clubs have a partnership, the Lisbon side are willing to do their best to help make the deal happen.

A rumour rating of eight feels sufficient in this case. While a deal is not completed yet, it appears one could be finalised in the very near future.

