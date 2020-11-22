La Liga centre-back confirms phone call with Pep Guardiola - states it went 'very well'

Manchester City's summer centre-back target Jules Kounde has confirmed during an interview with Canal Football Club, as relayed by Get French Football News, that he and Pep Guardiola spoke directly over the phone regarding a potential move to the Etihad last summer.

There had been strong suggestions during the latter stages of the summer transfer window that the Premier League side were in advanced negotiations with Sevilla over a potential transfer for the young French central defender, with a reported bid of €55 million being rejected.

Speaking to Canal Football Club on Sunday evening, and as per the comments relayed by Get French Football News, Jules Kounde confirmed talks between himself and Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

"Yes I spoke with Guardiola, I had him on the phone, it went very well. We had a discussion, in Spanish, he has some words in French, I was interested in going it was a super opportunity, I had guarantees around playing, but it wasn’t done", Kounde is quoted as saying.

He went on to speak about the deal that was on the table, stating, "They could have said it was a very good sum and that they were not going to do any better (than the €55m that Manchester City offered Sevilla), but it shows what they think of me, that I am a boy who works hard and who can improve, which is why the declined I think.”

City ultimately opted to make a move for the then Benfica central defender Ruben Dias, with Nicolas Otamendi heading in the opposite direction and joining the Portuguese club. Dias has proven to be a major hit in the first-team since his arrival, and has won over many Manchester City fans with several dominant displays for the side.

