La Liga club emerge as 'serious suitors' for Man City star - given 'encouragement' in recent weeks

Real Madrid have reportedly emerged as 'serious suitors' in a possible pursuit of Manchester City rising star, Phil Foden, according to the latest claims from England.

The 20 year-old, who is enjoying another successful campaign in front of goal for club and country when granted the opportunity to express himself, is one of the hottest properties in world football right now. Thus it should come as no surprise to see media speculation linking him with a possible move away, in light of an apparent lack of game time under Pep Guardiola.

The Mirror are the latest to provide a claim on the Stockport-born youngster's future, claiming that La Liga giants Real Madrid have emerged as 'serious suitors' for Phil Foden – should his career at Manchester City stall. It is claimed that Los Blancos are keeping 'close tabs' on the player and have been given 'encouragement' by his increasing lack of game-time at the Etihad Stadium.

In fact, the Mirror's exclusive report suggests that 'belief is rising' at Real Madrid that it could be time to take advantage of the England international's situation in the North-West. The report goes on to claim that fears are growing that Phil Foden may have to move on to be 'properly appreciated', with a place on the bench in the most recent Manchester Derby at Old Trafford being a particular source of angst.

To many, this report will carry very little weight given the overriding factor of Phil Foden's love and support for Manchester City. However, could we face a scenario where the representatives of Foden and possibly the player himself put his career before his commitment and love for the club?

It's certainly a situation to keep an eye on over the coming months...

