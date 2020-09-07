SI.com
La Liga club reportedly rejected Man City's huge offer for star centre-back

Shruti Sadbhav

Amidst the passive developments in Manchester City’s attempt to sign Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, the club were also eyeing an option in Spain. It now appears that the Premier League side wanted José Giménez to join the club with an appealing offer on the table.

The reports suggest that Man City had offered €70 million plus bonuses to sign the 25-year-old defender. However, their offer was immediately rejected by Atlético Madrid. Last season, he made 27 appearances for his club across all competitions, including five in the Champions League.

It is interesting to note that José Giménez has been one of the top targets for Chelsea in the current transfer window. He ended up generating a lot of interest when he was first linked to the London-based club earlier this year.

The reports further claimed that Man City ‘tried seriously’ to sign Giménez from the La Liga side. However, after their offer was rejected, the club is now completely focused on the much-anticipated deal with Kalidou Koulibaly.

