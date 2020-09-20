SI.com
La Liga defender 'is interested in a move to Man City' - club could agree 'a compromise fee' after €46m bid rejected

markgough96

Man City have received a boost in their bid to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, as the Mail reports the Frenchman is 'interested' in signing for the Premier League side. 

After the club's move for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly appears to have ground to a halt, City have turned their attention elsewhere, with a number of La Liga defenders linked with a move.

It now appears that it is Kounde (21) who could be the main defensive reinforcement Pep Guardiola makes this summer. City have had a €46m bid rejected, but Sevilla are contemplating a 'compromise fee' and City are willing to include Nicolas Otamendi in the deal. 

fbl-eur-c3-sevilla-inter

Sevilla's valuation of Kounde does not sound like it is substantially different to City's opening offer, which bodes well for a deal eventually being agreed. 

However, the Mail add that Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez is actually the 'priority' target for City. If that is true, it may well be that City have opted to move for Kounde due to Gimenez's prohibitive valuation, with talk in the media suggesting Diego Simeone's side want at least €100m.

Any move for Kounde is unlikely to be competed before Thursday, when Sevilla face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Super Cup. 

City fans will be desperate for a swift resolution to the club's pursuit of a centre-back this transfer window, with the Premier League season underway on Monday evening and Nathan Ake the only arrival so far in defence. 

-----

