La Liga Giants Barcelona Hold 'Confidence' Over January Swoop for Man City Star

Throughout the reign of Pep Guardiola, Sterling has played a pivotal role in the remarkable success that the Catalan has achieved. However, for much of the previous 12 months, it has become apparent that Sterling no longer has a starring role in the side.

Owing to the England international having lost his automatic starting berth following a notable dip in form, it is a possibility that Raheem Sterling is dissatisfied with his current role in the City setup and may consider leaving to attain regular game-time.

Sterling has been frequently linked with a move away from the club in recent months, and in yet another report regarding Sterling potentially departing Manchester City, the England star is understood to be a target for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, amid the uncertainty surrounding Raheem Sterling's future, the three-time Premier League winner has been sensationally linked with a move to La Liga side Barcelona.

The report notes that the Catalan club ‘has the money’ required to facilitate a potential transfer for the England star, whilst Sport Witness also state that there is ‘confidence’ within Barcelona that a January swoop for Sterling is a possibility.

Sterling has started a total of just four matches for Pep Guardiola this term and with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish seemingly preferred to start on the left, the prospect of more regular minutes in Catalonia may appeal to the England star.

However, the likelihood of Raheem Sterling departing the club in January seems rather low as it is unlikely that Pep Guardiola would want to be deprived of a player of his calibre mid-season – a move that would undoubtedly weaken the squad.

Moreover, with Sterling having featured in each of the side’s previous 10 matches this season, it is apparent that the England star remains firmly in Pep Guardiola’s plans and the Catalan would likely be reluctant to sanction his departure.

