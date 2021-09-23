La Liga Giants’ Attempt to Sign Man City Forward During Summer Transfer Window Revealed in New Report

According to fresh reports, a La Liga side attempted but failed to sign a Manchester City forward during the 2021 summer transfer window.

FC Barcelona are currently amid somewhat of a crisis. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic along with severe mismanagement, the Blaugrana are understood to be suffering financially, and this had notably led to the departure of Lionel Messi.

Along with Messi, Antoine Griezmann also left Catalonia during the summer and consequently, Barcelona have found themselves short of reliable forwards - and this has led to the club looking to acquire some new talent to man their frontline.

Barcelona have previously been linked with moves for several Manchester City stars, such as Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling. And owing to fresh reports, a new name has been linked with the Catalan giants.

According to an article by Catalonia-based journalist Toni Juanmartí, during the recent summer transfer window, Barcelona attempted and failed, to sign Manchester City forward Ferran Torres.

The article published by Spanish outlet Sport notes that Barcelona ‘tried to sign Torres’, however, the Sky Blues ‘quickly closed the exit door’, therefore indicating that the Premier League champions never even considered allowing the Valencian to leave the club.

The source also states that owing to Barcelona’s well-known financial problems, the La Liga side had reviewed financial ‘formulas’ that would allow them to sign the player - such as a loan move with a ‘mandatory purchase option’.

However, Toni Juanmartí notes that Pep Guardiola refused to even consider allowing the player depart owing to his lack of options regarding the No 9 position and had planned for Torres to operate in that area.

The Spanish international is highly-rated by Pep Guardiola and the Catalan coach has previously suggested that Torres possesses the “smell” for a goal needed for a top striker to thrive at the highest level.

Torres has begun the 2021/22 campaign brightly and has so far recorded a total of three goals and one assist in seven appearances this term, and he will be hoping to record many more goal contributions throughout the season.

