La Liga Giants 'Make Proposal' For Man City Star Who Believes The 'Time Has Come' To Leave

Bernardo Silva wants out of Manchester City, while the club have received a 'proposal' from one club and interest shown from another, according to the latest information from Spain.
Author:
Publish date:

The Portuguese international is believed to be looking for a new challenge and that may lie in La Liga, with several clubs from Spain interested.

Reports surrounding the future of the former Monaco forward have intensified since the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea last month, however it is suggested that the feelings of the player have been maintained since last summer.

While Bernardo Silva is understood to be unhappy at Manchester City, manager Pep Guardiola 'understands his concerns' and still believes him to be a 'disciplined and class player', after they held talks at the end of last season.

It's believed that Guardiola and Manchester City would be 'reluctant' to see the player leave due to his 'performances and application'.

Meanwhile, Bernardo Silva himself would 'opt' for a move to the Camp Nou, feeling that he would be a better fit for Ronald Koeman's team, and a 'dream' to wear the iconic Barcelona colours, according to the information of Mundo Deportivo and translated by Sport Witness.

However, a 'proposal' for the midfielder is believed to have come from Atletico Madrid, with Diego Simeone's side showing admiration for the former Manchester City player of the season and Ballon d'Or nominee.

Presently it would be tremendously difficult to make a move to Barcelona work due to the problematic economic circumstances the La Liga giants find themselves in.

This could make a move to Madrid more likely, though it's unclear as to what exactly the 'proposal' from the Colchoneros involves, with more rumours likely to follow in the coming weeks.

Further reporting which backs up the idea of interest from Atletico Madrid has also come from France, with journalist Santi' FM stating that Bernardo Silva is 'ready to leave' Manchester City for Atlético Madrid.

In the meantime, Manchester City appear to have identified a possible replacement for Bernardo Silva, in the form of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. However, the Birmingham club are likely to demand fees in excess of £80 million for their captain, which could act as a stumbling block for Etihad officials.

Transfer Rumours

La Liga Giants 'Make Proposal' For Man City Star Who Believes The 'Time Has Come' To Leave

