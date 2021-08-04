La Liga Giants 'Willing To Bid' For Man City Star - £60 Million Fee Mentioned

Silva is the subject of widespread transfer interest this summer, with the aforementioned Spanish giants understood to be strong admirers of the Portuguese international.

The midfielder joined Manchester City in 2017 and has since gone on to make over 200 appearances for the club, whilst collecting a plethora of winners’ medals - including winning the Premier League on three occasions.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a key player for Manchester City throughout his time in Manchester. However, Bernardo Silva is now understood to be keen to leave the club this summer, with a move to Spain being his ideal destination.

READ MORE: How Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are impacting Raheem Sterling's contract situation

READ MORE: Jack Grealish's Man City medical details revealed in recent reports

As per Sport Witness, who have translated a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Atlético Madrid are 'willing to make a bid' for Silva, with the source stating that Jack Grealish’s arrival will result in the midfielder leaving the club.

The report notes that Silva has his sights ‘set’ on a move to La Liga and Atleti are understood to rate the player highly. However, an issue with a potential transfer would be the fee that Manchester City demands.

Manchester City signed Silva from Monaco for £45 million in the summer of 2017, and with the player having developed immeasurably since then, the club will likely want to not only recoup the fee they paid for the player, but also make a profit.

Paul Hirst of the Times has reported that Manchester City are "asking for" a fee between £50 million and £60 million, however, this seems unlikely given the current state of the transfer market.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: City forward visits club training ground ahead of potential transfer

Barcelona have previously been in negotiations for Bernardo Silva; however, the Catalan club’s current financial situation means that they simply cannot afford to sign the player.

Furthermore, it is suggested in the Sport Witness report that Atleti will look to pay less than the £45 million that Manchester City paid for the Portuguese in 2017.

Silva has been a popular figure at Manchester City ever since his arrival with his attitude, and high work rate proving to be endearing qualities.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra