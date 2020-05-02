City Xtra
La Liga side interested in signing Man City star this summer

Shruti Sadbhav

Spanish side Real Betis are interested in bringing Manchester City legend David Silva to the club, according to El Correo as relayed by Sport Witness.

When Silva announced that he would leave City after the 2019/20 season, several clubs showed their interest in signing the Spaniard. The list also featured Real Betis, as there were rumours about the negotiations between the La Liga outfit and the 34-year-old midfielder being already underway.

However, the latest reports in El Correo suggest that although Real Betis are interested in signing Silva, they have not made any negotiations with the City star.

manchester-city-v-fc-shakhtar-donetsk-uefa-champions-league-group-f (1)
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Earlier, Silva confirmed that he would be open to a return to Spain and many speculated that he might go to his former club, Valencia. He has not yet finalised his decision, but reports suggest that he also has exciting offers from MLS clubs.

Many believe that the impact of COVID-19 crisis on the Premier League schedule as well as other competitions might lead to Silva extending his contract by a few months. With the football governing authorities keen on resuming the action, we could also see the return of the Champions League. If that happens, Silva will look to guide City to a historic win in the European Competition and get his hands on the coveted piece of silverware that’s been missing from his cabinet.  

