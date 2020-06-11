La Liga stars entourage 'already in contact' with Man City and Man United - player wants to leave

Manchester City and Manchester United have 'already been in contact' with Valenca winger Ferran Torres, after the player expressed a desire to leave the club, according to CalcioNapoli as relayed by Sport Witness.

Back in 2019, Valencia were set to offer Torres an improved deal to persuade him to stay in Spain for the foreseeable future. However, due to a 'break down' in relationship with former manager Marcelino, and Valencia not improving on their initial offer, the Spaniard decided not to sign the extension.

This initially sparked an interest from Napoli; however, Manchester City and Manchester United are also reportedly 'in contact' with Torres' entourage. United see the winger as a feasible option should they not land number one target, and former City youngster, Jadon Sancho.

It's expected Manchester City will be in the market for a forward this summer. With Leroy Sané expected to make a move to Bayern Munich, and Sergio Agüero entering his final year of his current contract, the Blues would be light of personnel in the forward line.

The 20-year-old would reportedly prefer a move to a club where he can compete for both domestic and European success. This would obviously depend on the outcome of City's appeal to CAS regarding the two-year Champions League ban imposed in February.

