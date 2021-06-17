La Liga Winger Continues to be Linked With Man City Switch - Player 'Fits Well' in Pep Guardiola's Side

As talk of swap deals involving hordes of players moving between Manchester City and Barcelona continue to gain traction this summer, one name has remained a constant - Ousmane Dembele.

The French winger has had a disappointing time at Barcelona, riddled with injuries, since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping €105 million in 2017.

Now, with only the winger having only one year left on his existing contract at the Camp Nou, a decision on his future could be made this summer.

As reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo this week, translated and relayed by Sports Witness, the Catalan club will ‘propose a renewal’ to the former Bundesliga man.

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte targets Madrid switch this summer

READ MORE: Fernandinho contract situation to be resolved in coming days

Should that offer be declined, then we could see a scenario where Barcelona actively push to sell the winger this summer, in order to avoid a situation where they lose one of football's most promising talents for near to nothing, if not nothing at all.

A destination that has been widely discussed for Dembele is reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, as the France international reportedly ‘fits well’ with the type of player liked by Pep Guardiola.

However, the most recent reports have suggested that the 24-year-old has no desire to leave the La Liga club.

READ MORE: Man City set to secure first signing of the summer transfer window

READ MORE: City defender's camp make suggestion on player's future

Should any contract offer proposed to Dembele be accepted in the coming months, it would likely erase any chance that the Premier League champions could swoop in for the player.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra