La Liga winger 'leads the list' to replace Leroy Sane at Man City - four potential replacements named

Freddie Pye

Valencia winger Ferran Torres (20) is among four names on the shortlist of Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain to replace the outgoing Leroy Sane this summer, according to Superdeporte.

With Germany winger Leroy Sane seemingly on the move to Bayern Munich this summer, Manchester City will almost certainly be on the search for a suitable replacement to avoid a scenario similar to that of Vincent Kompany and central defence, when the Belgian left the club last summer. 

According to Valencia-based newspaper Superdeporte, versatile winger Ferran Torres (20) is among four names on the shortlist of Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain to replace Leroy Sane this summer. Alongside Torres, Wolves' Adama Traore, Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey and Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman are also claimed to be on the shortlist of the two key Manchester City figures - a list Ferran Torres is reportedly 'leading'.

valencia-v-villarreal-uefa-europa-league-quarter-final-second-leg

Ferran Torres has featured in all but two of Valencia's La Liga fixtures so far this season, making 25 appearances, scoring four goals and registering four assists in the process. Away from league competition, the Spain U21 forward has scored a further two goals and provided three additional assists in other competitions for Valencia.

