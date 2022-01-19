La Liga's Real Betis Make Enquiry About Manchester City Defender's General Situation at Premier League Club

La Liga side Real Betis have made enquiries regarding the 'general situation' of Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to new reports from Spain.

The Ukrainian international is one of the biggest fan favourites at Manchester City, often hailed for his impressive versatility and steely determination since his arrival from FC Ufa in 2016.

Oleksandr Zinchenko joined the club as a central midfielder, but was converted into the left-back role under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage, and has since gone on to play a key role in the club’s three Premier League title-winning campaigns.

A theme of the 25-year old’s Manchester City career has always involved him being tipped for a move away from the club, before fighting his way back into contention and playing a crucial role in his side’s performances.

As per a new report by El Chiringuito’s Jose Alvarez, La Liga side Real Betis have ‘asked’ about Oleksandr Zinchenko’s ‘general situation’ at the Etihad Stadium currently, with the Ukrainian's game time somewhat restricted.

The report, provided live on El Chiringuito on Tuesday night, claims that the Spanish club have plans to make a potential January loan switch for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

As discussed before, the speculation around Zinchenko’s future at Manchester City is far from being a rarity, with the three-time Premier League winner linked with moves to the likes of Newcastle United and Genoa recently.

While Zinchenko has only made seven league appearances this campaign as a result of Joao Cancelo’s superb form, his lack of playing time does not take away from how crucial his presence is in the squad.

With Manchester City being right in the mix on three separate fronts this season, a move in January for a player as versatile as Oleksandr Zinchenko looks highly unlikely.

