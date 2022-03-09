Skip to main content

Landing Erling Haaland Ahead of Real Madrid is Manchester City's 'Main Goal' - Deal Likely to be Close to £100 Million

Landing the signing of Erling Haaland ahead of Real Madrid is Manchester City's 'main goal', with the deal likely to be close to £100 million.

Reports are continuing to flood in regarding the situation of Erling Haaland and his expected exit from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Norweigan forward has a £63 million release clause that becomes active this summer and is certainly attracting a number of suitors from around Europe - including Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona. 

Yesterday, multiple outlets started to suggest that City and Madrid were the two sides set to battle it out for Haaland, with the Blues offering a slightly higher financial package.

The player himself was also reportedly 'very attracted' by City's offer and the opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola was the main factor behind that.

Today, Jack Gaughan from the Daily Mail has provided a further update on the pursuit of the 21-year-old. 

Erling Haaland in action

Erling Haaland has a £63 million release clause

Landing the signing of Haaland is said to be Manchester City 'main goal', with the €17 million capture of Julian Alvarez not changing their stance.

The aforementioned £63 million release clause is hefty enough, but adding agent and signing-on fees into the equation, Gaughan believes the final fee will likely be in the £100 million range.

It is a huge price tag, but Haaland has scored 80 goals in 79 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, which are ludicrous statistics.

It has taken a while for City to find their natural Sergio Agüero replacement, however, the clinical striker may be the closest the club gets to a reliable goalscorer to fill the Argentine's magical boots for the foreseeable future. 

Landing Erling Haaland Ahead of Real Madrid is Manchester City's 'Main Goal' - Deal Likely to be Close to £100 Million

By Harry Siddall

By Harry Siddall18 seconds ago
Manchester City to Reach Champions League Landmark, Kevin De Bruyne On The Verge of Surpassing David Silva - Man City vs Sporting CP Stat Preview (UCL Last-16 Second-Leg)

By Srinivas Sadhanand9 minutes ago
Live Transfer News: Manchester City to Erling Haaland Latest, Paulo Dybala Meeting, Left-Back Pursuit

By Vayam Lahoti28 minutes ago
Luke Mbete Starts, John Stones at Right-Back and Oleksandr Zinchenko Returns - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Sporting CP (Champions League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand13 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne Reveals Manchester City Champions League Aspiration That Would 'Help People in Debates'

By Srinivas Sadhanand13 hours ago
Manchester City in Regular Contact With Premier League Midfielder's Agent as Summer Move Targeted

By Harry Siddall15 hours ago
Barcelona Believe Manchester City are 'Best Placed' to Sign Erling Haaland - Player Finds Offer 'Very Attractive'

By Harry Siddall15 hours ago
Kyle Walker Grateful for Liverpool Pressure in Premier League Title Race With Manchester City

By Srinivas Sadhanand15 hours ago