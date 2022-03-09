Landing Erling Haaland Ahead of Real Madrid is Manchester City's 'Main Goal' - Deal Likely to be Close to £100 Million

Landing the signing of Erling Haaland ahead of Real Madrid is Manchester City's 'main goal', with the deal likely to be close to £100 million.

Reports are continuing to flood in regarding the situation of Erling Haaland and his expected exit from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Norweigan forward has a £63 million release clause that becomes active this summer and is certainly attracting a number of suitors from around Europe - including Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.

Yesterday, multiple outlets started to suggest that City and Madrid were the two sides set to battle it out for Haaland, with the Blues offering a slightly higher financial package.

The player himself was also reportedly 'very attracted' by City's offer and the opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola was the main factor behind that.

Today, Jack Gaughan from the Daily Mail has provided a further update on the pursuit of the 21-year-old.

Erling Haaland in action
Erling Haaland has a £63 million release clause

Landing the signing of Haaland is said to be Manchester City 'main goal', with the €17 million capture of Julian Alvarez not changing their stance.

The aforementioned £63 million release clause is hefty enough, but adding agent and signing-on fees into the equation, Gaughan believes the final fee will likely be in the £100 million range.

It is a huge price tag, but Haaland has scored 80 goals in 79 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, which are ludicrous statistics.

It has taken a while for City to find their natural Sergio Agüero replacement, however, the clinical striker may be the closest the club gets to a reliable goalscorer to fill the Argentine's magical boots for the foreseeable future.

