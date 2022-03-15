Latest Manchester City Recruit Set for Ligue 1 Switch Following Eight-Figure Transfer from Brazil

The City Football Group and Manchester City's latest recruit from South America appears set for a switch to France in the summer, upon completing an eight-figure move to the European game, according to a new report.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Manchester City had reached an agreement to sign rising Brazilian forward Savinho from Atletico Mineiro.

While the deal looks like it will be announced sooner rather than later, the lingering question has remained which club within City Football Group’s portfolio is the youngster set to join on loan.

With the likes of New York City, Lommel SK and Girona repeatedly touted as potential destinations for a variety of new CFG recruits, a new report from France have revealed where 17 year-old Savinho looks likely to put pen to paper in order to accelerate his development.

This is certainly a major coup for Manchester City and their parent company, as Fabrizio Romano had reported back in February that Arsenal and the Red Bull Group had their sights set on signing ‘Sávio’.

In addition, it was also claimed that Dutch clubs such as PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord, who have a history of nurturing young talent, were also sniffing around with a move in mind for the gifted forward.

Ultimately, Manchester City and the City Football Group look set to win the race to sign one of South American football’s most highly-rated starlets, which goes to show that the overall brand's reputation as an excellent hub for developing youngsters is growing rapidly.

Savinho will become one of several young Brazilian prospects to buy into the Manchester City and City Football Group development plan, with Kayky, Diego Rosa, Gabriel Jesus, and Metinho all making similar moves in recent months and years.

