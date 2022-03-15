Skip to main content

Latest Manchester City Recruit Set for Ligue 1 Switch Following Eight-Figure Transfer from Brazil

The City Football Group and Manchester City's latest recruit from South America appears set for a switch to France in the summer, upon completing an eight-figure move to the European game, according to a new report.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Manchester City had reached an agreement to sign rising Brazilian forward Savinho from Atletico Mineiro.

While the deal looks like it will be announced sooner rather than later, the lingering question has remained which club within City Football Group’s portfolio is the youngster set to join on loan.

With the likes of New York City, Lommel SK and Girona repeatedly touted as potential destinations for a variety of new CFG recruits, a new report from France have revealed where 17 year-old Savinho looks likely to put pen to paper in order to accelerate his development.

imago1010468609h

According to a report by Ignazio Genuardi, as provided by Get French Football News, Savinho is set for a move to Ligue 1 side Troyes after months of speculation.

imago1010413353h

Additionally, a fee reported to reach around €12.5 million including bonuses is understood to be shelled out on the Brazilian, with the transfer set to come to fruition in the summer of 2022.

imago1010475004h

This is certainly a major coup for Manchester City and their parent company, as Fabrizio Romano had reported back in February that Arsenal and the Red Bull Group had their sights set on signing ‘Sávio’.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition, it was also claimed that Dutch clubs such as PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord, who have a history of nurturing young talent, were also sniffing around with a move in mind for the gifted forward.

Ultimately, Manchester City and the City Football Group look set to win the race to sign one of South American football’s most highly-rated starlets, which goes to show that the overall brand's reputation as an excellent hub for developing youngsters is growing rapidly. 

Savinho will become one of several young Brazilian prospects to buy into the Manchester City and City Football Group development plan, with Kayky, Diego Rosa, Gabriel Jesus, and Metinho all making similar moves in recent months and years.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1002121769h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Edge Closer to €480,000-PER-WEEK Erling Haaland Salary Demands With Offer

By Freddie Pye23 minutes ago
imago1009892623h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Negotiating Eight-Figure Buy-Back Clause into Permanent Player Sale

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago0049279644h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Southampton vs Manchester City (Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final)

By Harry Winters3 hours ago
Mahrez vs Newcastle Away
News

Pep Guardiola Explains Why It is Difficult to Find Players Like Manchester City Star Who Thrives on the Big Stage

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago
imago1010616460h
News

Bernardo Silva Vents 'Frustration' With Manchester City's Performance Against Crystal Palace

By Harry Siddall5 hours ago
Mahrez UCL Cover
News

"I Will Not Say This is His Best Season" - Pep Guardiola Makes Admission on Riyad Mahrez Goalscoring Form

By Srinivas Sadhanand6 hours ago
imago1010094609h
Transfer Rumours

Ajax Defender Linked With Barcelona Switch Now Tipped for Manchester City Transfer

By Adam Booker6 hours ago
imago1007978320h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Officials Hold Meeting at City Centre Restaurant With 'Informal' Discussions Held Over Midfielder

By Adam Booker6 hours ago