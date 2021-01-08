NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Lazio 'studying' a possible loan move for Man City defender in January - option to buy included

Lazio are eyeing a loan move for Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko in January, with an option to buy in the summer.
Lazio are eyeing a loan move for Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko in January, with an option to buy in the summer.

The Ukranian has been linked with a move away from the Etihad for years, with the Italian outfit understood to be among those vying for his signature.

According to Italian outlet, Gazetta dello Sport, Lazio's Director of Football, Igli Tare, is ‘thinking about’ and ‘studying’ a possible ‘paid loan with a right of redemption’ for the Ukranian.

Despite putting in impressive performances against Chelsea and Manchester United in the space of four days, Zinchenko (24) hasn't been able to make the left-back spot his own during his four-and-a-half-year stint in Manchester.

Zinchenko has arguably remained a 'squad player' this season - his minutes being restricted largely to the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

With City's prevailing issues at left-back this season, Guardiola has often turned to João Cancelo, predominantly a right-back, to fill in for Benjamin Mendy, whose future at the club hangs in the balance given his worrying injury record.

Despite Zinchenko's versatility and attacking acumen, it remains to be seen if he can climb up the pecking order at City after a bright start to the new year.

