Leading Real Madrid Source Makes Significant Claim on Erling Haaland and Manchester City

One highly-ranked Real Madrid source for information surrounding the club has made a significant claim on the future of Erling Haaland amid continued interest from Manchester City.

For several months, the general consensus from within football has been that the race for Borussia Dortmund's in-demand striker, Erling Haaland would likely be contested between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

While the Norway international has a £63 million release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract, the overall financial outlay to secure the services of Haaland limited the amount of potential suitors to just a few - especially in a pandemic-hit transfer market.

However, despite the suggestion in some quarters being that Real Madrid would look to secure Erling Haaland alongside Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe this summer, a new report from a highly-ranked source reporting on the club has made a significant claim that certainly benefits the interests of Manchester City and their supporters.

imago1010651067h

According to the information of MadridistaReal reporting on Twitter on Thursday night, Real Madrid are interested in Erling Haaland, but there has been 'no movement' in this regard.

As per the report, it is stated that the lack of movement for the 21 year-old is due to the fact that the operation is described as 'really complex'.

imago1010653607h

In a major boost to Manchester City, and their fans' hopes of seeing Erling Haaland line-up in a Pep Guardiola starting XI from the start of next season, MadridistaReal report that it now 'seems difficult' for the Norwegian forward not to end up at Manchester City this summer.

imago1010658150h

A decision from the player and Team Haaland could arrive at the hands of interested clubs in the coming days, with Lu Martin reporting earlier on Thursday that a final decision could come in around 15 days.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

From within the Haaland camp, the player's father and former Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland is remaining tight-lipped on the situation, and is seemingly not offering any clues to his former Maine Road teammates.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, former Manchester City forward Paul Dickov said, "I messaged (Alf-Inge Haaland) back saying all we needed was a 21-year-old, 6ft 4ins Norwegian centre forward! I just got sent back a load of laughing emojis, he's giving nothing away."

imago0035717741h
