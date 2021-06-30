Leeds United 'Approach' Man City Over Possible Summer Move For Midfielder - Agent Provides Insight Into Situation

Leeds United have approached Manchester City to enquire about the availability of Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera, according to an emerging exclusive report.

The 23 year-old midfielder is returning to the Premier League champions this summer, after spending the last two campaigns out on loan at La Liga club Granada - where the player took on various experiences at the very top level of the game.

Across two seasons, Herrera has registered a staggering 82 appearances for the Spanish club, in which he has scored 10 goals and marked a further five assists from a relatively defensive position in the middle of the park.

These performances and his growing stature at the top level of the game has meant the player has caught the attention of various top-flight Premier League clubs, including the likes of West Ham and Southampton.

According to the exclusive information of popular Leeds United social media brand LUFCFANZONE, Marcelo Bielsa's side have approached Manchester City about the possibility of signing the midfielder this summer.

This information has come directly from Yangel Herrera's agent, who tells LUFCFANZONE that despite the approach, it is nothing more.

The agent explained, "Leeds have asked about the situation, however at the moment that is it. Leeds are not the only club to approach us about Herrera’s situation".

There had been a feeling at one stage that Manchester City officials would be willing to give Yangel Herrera the opportunity to prove his worth within the first-team set up at the Etihad Stadium during pre-season.

However, the understanding now is that Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff will be content with starting and completing the season with Fernandinho, Rodri and possibly even Ilkay Gundogan as the go-to options in defensive midfield.

Yangel Herrera could be seen as a good option for Manchester City officials to generate much needed funds, as the club continue to pursue both Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish this summer.

