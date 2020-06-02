City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Leeds United confident of extending Man City wingers loan deal due to 'good working relationship'

harryasiddall

Championship leaders Leeds United are confident of extending Manchester City winger Jack Harrison's loan deal till the end of July due to the 'good working relationship' between the sides, according to FootyInsider.

The 23-year-old, who originally joined City from New York City in 2017, has enjoyed a stellar season at Leeds United - who seem set to gain promotion to the Premier League. Harrison has played 37 times in the Championship this season, scoring five and setting up a further seven. 

leeds-united-v-queens-park-rangers-sky-bet-championship
(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

It's no surprise that Leeds boss Marco Bielsa wants to keep his star winger till at least the end of this season. With the delays to the current campaign due to COVID-19 pandemic, loan deals have to be extended if the club wish to use the player until the end of the season. 

This is something thats not seen to be a problem in Harrisons case, as both City and Leeds have a 'good working relationship', and have not come across any issue as yet.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City one of five top European clubs interested in Bundesliga starlet

Manchester City are interested in bringing Hertha Berlin starlet Lazar Samardzic to the club this summer.

harryasiddall

Man City and Inter Milan 'waited for a signal' from Barcelona star before making a move

Manchester City were interested in bringing Lionel Messi to the club, but were 'waiting for a signal' from the player before making a move.

harryasiddall

Man City interested in Polish full-back - €12 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are interested in Polish left-back Michał Karbownik, but face stiff competition from top European clubs.

harryasiddall

"The kind of magic that football fans enjoy when they watch you play.” - Sergio Agüero writes a touching tribute to David Silva

Sergio Agüero has provided an emotive and eulogising foreword to a new book commemorating David Silva's decade at Manchester City.

Danny Lardner

Man City star wants to leave the club as he doesn't consider himself a 'bench man'

João Cancelo doesn’t consider himself a ‘bench man’ at Manchester City, and therefore wants to leave the club this summer.

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola 'knows' Bundesliga star will join Liverpool or Chelsea despite his attempts to 'seduce' the player

Pep Guardiola ‘knows’ RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner will sign for either Liverpool or Chelsea this summer, despite his attempts to 'seduce' the player.

Danny Lardner

Phil Foden to be 'spoken to' by Man City after appearing to breach social distancing guidelines

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is to be spoken to by the club and reminded of his responsibilities and obligations after a video surfaced capturing the midfielder playing football with the public, according to the Mirror.

Freddie Pye

Man City set to make 'significant changes' in coaching positions - two major roles set to become vacant

Manchester City are set to make significant changes in their academy system this summer, with two major coaching roles set to become available, according to an exclusive report from Training Ground Guru.

Freddie Pye

Man City midfield target 'prefers' Etihad switch - one factor could give Serie A club advantage

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar 'prefers' the option of moving to Manchester City this summer, however the prospect of a Champions League ban could give one club the advantage, according to L'Equipe.

Freddie Pye

Plans for new club in the City Football Group 'completely scrapped'

Plans for a new club in the City Football Group have been 'completely scrapped' due to financial trouble.

harryasiddall