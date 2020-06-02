Leeds United confident of extending Man City wingers loan deal due to 'good working relationship'

Championship leaders Leeds United are confident of extending Manchester City winger Jack Harrison's loan deal till the end of July due to the 'good working relationship' between the sides, according to FootyInsider.

The 23-year-old, who originally joined City from New York City in 2017, has enjoyed a stellar season at Leeds United - who seem set to gain promotion to the Premier League. Harrison has played 37 times in the Championship this season, scoring five and setting up a further seven.

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

It's no surprise that Leeds boss Marco Bielsa wants to keep his star winger till at least the end of this season. With the delays to the current campaign due to COVID-19 pandemic, loan deals have to be extended if the club wish to use the player until the end of the season.

This is something thats not seen to be a problem in Harrisons case, as both City and Leeds have a 'good working relationship', and have not come across any issue as yet.

