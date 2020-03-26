Leeds United set to exercise £8 million buyout clause for Man City midfielder

Leeds United are set to exercise the buyout clause - reported to be £8,000,000 - that was part of the loan deal for Manchester City midfielder Jack Harrison, report The Athletic.

Harrison (23), signed for Manchester City from fellow City Football Group team New York City FC in 2018.

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Since then, he has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League side, but he has enjoyed successful loan spells in the Championship with Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

This season, under Marcelo Bielsa's tutelage, the Stoke-born midfielder has recorded five goals and seven assists in his 37 league appearances.

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

His form has been sufficient to prompt Leeds to activate the £8m buyout clause in the player's loan deal, claim The Athletic.

It is unlikely that City will stand in the way of Harrison leaving, and the club will be happy to add the funds to its summer transfer budget as Pep Guardiola aims to rejuvenate his squad after a disappointing attempt to retain the Premier League title.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra