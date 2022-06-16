Report: Leeds United And Southampton Eyeing Manchester City Youngster Romeo Lavia

Leeds United and Southampton are both interested in Man City youngster Romeo Lavia, it has emerged.

The 18-year-old is highly thought of at City but with it being reported he’s not seen as ready to compete with Rodri and their clear interest in Kalvin Phillips, the Belgian could be on his way out of the club.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

A report from the Athletic today has stated that both Leeds and Southampton want the midfielder. The report states that while City are reluctant to let Lavia go they “view a potential deal as a way to offset any bid they may make for Leeds' Kalvin Phillips."

There is no mention whether the deal would be a loan or a permanent, however its hard to see him heading out on loan to Leeds as he’s unlikely to be a regular starter for the West Yorkshire side.

Its doubtful Leeds would replace one of their key players with an 18-year-old who has zero premier league minutes under his belt, regardless of how talented he is.

It is much more likely Lavia would be brought in to act as rotation for the time being but would be expected to pick up more first team minutes than he has done with the blues.

Leeds are close to signing Bayern’s Marc Roca and are likely to use the money generated through Phillips’ sale to buy his direct replacement, making Lavia effectively the third defensive midfielder in a squad that deploys a double pivot, opposed to City’s preference of generally using one holding midfielder.

Lavia would be seen as a good option from the bench and would gain a decent amount of first team minutes due to Leeds’ lack of depth in the defensive midfield area.

Southampton have already bought one City youngster in Gavin Bazunu; however, a buy-back clause is believed to be included in this deal so it could be logical for City to do the same in this instance if they opt to sell Lavia.

With Rodri and potentially Phillips ahead of him in the pecking order its unlikely Lavia will get a huge amount of first team chances with City next season.

While the young midfielder may not initially be a direct starter for either Southampton or Leeds due to his lack of experience, he is much more likely to get Premier League minutes at both clubs.

Read More Manchester City Coverage