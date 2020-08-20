SI.com
City Xtra
Left back to return to Man City in the hope of first team minutes

Hamish MacRae

Manchester City left-back Angeliño is set to return to the club following the completion of his loan to German side RB Leipzig, and harbours hope of first team action under Pep Guardiola next season, according to Guillem Balague.

The Blues resigned Angeliño from Dutch team PSV Eindhoven last summer, triggering a buyback clause in the Spaniard’s contract for around £5.5 million. The 23-year-old made 12 appearances in all competitions, before leaving for the Bundesliga on loan in January.

Leipzig’s three at the back system has given Angeliño licence to roam forward and track back at will, leaving many in Germany impressed with the left-back’s displays. With 18 appearances, one goal and five assists since his temporary move, Angeliño has been quietly staking his claim for a starting spot at the Etihad next campaign.

With Leipzig’s season having ended last night with a 3-0 Champions League semi-final defeat to PSG, Angeliño is expected back at Manchester City soon, where it is believed the player is expecting a considerable amount of playing time.

