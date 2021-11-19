Leicester City Star Lists Man City as a Club That 'Makes me Dream' - Two Other Premier League Sides Mentioned

Leicester City's young defender Wesley Fofana has discussed the clubs that appeal to him when considering his long-term future, with Premier League champions Manchester City namechecked.

Leicester City's highly-regarded young defender Wesley Fofana (20), has made no secret of his ambition when discussing his future recently.

Fofana began his professional career in his native France with Saint-Etienne, making 30 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Leicester City signed the centre-back for a fee reportedly as high as £36.5 million in October 2020, with Fofana penning a five-year contract.

The France Under-21 international impressed in his debut season in the Premier League, but suffered a horrific leg-break in pre-season against Villarreal in August.

Fofana has therefore yet to feature this season; however, the youngster recently returned to training with the Leicester first-team and could be set for a comeback soon.

In an interview reported by French media outlet ActuFoot, as relayed by Sport Witness, Fofana was asked where he hoped to play in the future.

Fofana said: "A club that makes me dream? There's Marseille, Real Madrid, Barcelona. In the Premier League, there are Chelsea, Man United, Man City".

Fofana was born in Marseille, which explains their inclusion, and the other teams are the kind of clubs that every youngster dreams of playing for.

The defender was, however, not getting carried away: "But you have to work to make your dreams come true. Through work, you can achieve anything".

Manchester City's defence is currently in pretty solid hands, marshalled by the rock Ruben Dias and John Stones, with Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Aké able deputies.

Ake, though, has been linked with a move away, with Newcastle United credited with an interest, while Laporte is likely to seek a move should he find himself benched again for a long period of time.

That could leave a space in the squad for a centre-back, and Fofana would certainly be a player that would come under consideration should that be the case.

Fofana also revealed that he is hoping to be back in action before the New Year, stating: "[My return] will be at the end of December, if all goes well".

