Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Leicester City Star Lists Man City as a Club That 'Makes me Dream' - Two Other Premier League Sides Mentioned

    Leicester City's young defender Wesley Fofana has discussed the clubs that appeal to him when considering his long-term future, with Premier League champions Manchester City namechecked.
    Author:

    Leicester City's highly-regarded young defender Wesley Fofana (20), has made no secret of his ambition when discussing his future recently.

    Fofana began his professional career in his native France with Saint-Etienne, making 30 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

    Leicester City signed the centre-back for a fee reportedly as high as £36.5 million in October 2020, with Fofana penning a five-year contract.

    The France Under-21 international impressed in his debut season in the Premier League, but suffered a horrific leg-break in pre-season against Villarreal in August.

    Fofana has therefore yet to feature this season; however, the youngster recently returned to training with the Leicester first-team and could be set for a comeback soon.

    In an interview reported by French media outlet ActuFoot, as relayed by Sport Witness, Fofana was asked where he hoped to play in the future.

    Fofana said: "A club that makes me dream? There's Marseille, Real Madrid, Barcelona. In the Premier League, there are Chelsea, Man United, Man City".

    Read More

    Fofana was born in Marseille, which explains their inclusion, and the other teams are the kind of clubs that every youngster dreams of playing for. 

    The defender was, however, not getting carried away: "But you have to work to make your dreams come true. Through work, you can achieve anything".

    Manchester City's defence is currently in pretty solid hands, marshalled by the rock Ruben Dias and John Stones, with Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Aké able deputies. 

    Ake, though, has been linked with a move away, with Newcastle United credited with an interest, while Laporte is likely to seek a move should he find himself benched again for a long period of time. 

    That could leave a space in the squad for a centre-back, and Fofana would certainly be a player that would come under consideration should that be the case.

    Fofana also revealed that he is hoping to be back in action before the New Year, stating: "[My return] will be at the end of December, if all goes well".

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1004303459h
    Transfer Rumours

    Leicester City Star Lists Man City as a Club That 'Makes me Dream' - Two Other Premier League Sides Mentioned

    45 seconds ago
    Pep cover
    News

    "I'm Not a Genius" - Pep Guardiola Makes Admission on Managerial Abilities in Recent Interview

    1 hour ago
    ZS
    News

    "We Made the Decision Based on That" - National Team Coach Explains Actions Regarding Man City Player

    2 hours ago
    Bernardo vs Man United Away
    News

    "Never Leave!", "Lifetime Contract" - Many Man City Fans Delighted By Bernardo Silva Comments on Club Supporters

    3 hours ago
    Cole Palmer Cover
    News

    Man City Midfielder Returns to First-Team Training After Injury Scare on International Duty

    4 hours ago
    Torres contract
    News

    Man City Receive Key Fitness Boost - Star Forward Set for Individual Training Sessions Ahead of December Return

    18 hours ago
    sipa_35956098
    Features/Opinions

    Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek 12 Preview

    19 hours ago
    sipa_33316670
    News

    Seven Man City Players Feature in GOAL50 Awards - Surprise Omission in List

    20 hours ago