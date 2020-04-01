City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Leroy Sane 'having doubts' about leaving Man City - potential suitor 'uncertain' about player's mentality

Harry Winters

Leroy Sane’s proposed move to Bayern Munich has been thrown into uncertainty according to a report by Kicker, after it emerged that both parties were having 'doubts' around the proposed transfer.

Sane, who hasn’t featured for Manchester City since suffering ligament damage in August has seemed destined to leave the Etihad for Bayern Munich. After failed attempts by the German club to sign the winger in the past two transfer windows, it seemed likely that the former PFA Young Player of the Year would move back to his home country this summer.

However, according to German newspaper Kicker, Bayern’s current stance regarding the signing of Sane is “no” with the German Champions said to be having doubts about the player's 'mentality'.

The mentality of the winger has been questioned before, particularly after the surprise decision by Joachim Low to not include Sane in his 2018 World Cup squad. Sane’s national team mate Toni Kroos also questioned the player's mentality back in 2018 when he said Sane “has to improve his body language” during an interview.

manchester-city-training-session (1)

Leroy Sane and his own personal representatives are also reported to be having some doubts around a potential transfer. His desire to join Bayern Munich is rumoured to be 'disappearing' due to failed moves last summer and in January.

It is also now common knowledge that Sane recently changed agents with that decision said to be infuriating Bayern officials, as a move had already been agreed.

Sane’s next destination remains unknown, with Manchester City keen to keep the player and a new contract said to still be on the table, although his current one is set to expire in 2021. It had also recently emerged that Germany might not be the country Sane goes to next if he were to leave Manchester, with Barcelona and Real Madrid recently reported to be interested in the 24-year-old. 

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Planning application submitted for new stadium on existing Etihad Stadium land

A planning application has been submitted for a 23,500 capacity sports arena next to the Etihad Stadium.

harryasiddall

RB Leipzig keen on keeping Man City loanee in the summer transfer window

RB Leipzig took both Angeliño and Patrik Schick on loan in January this season, and are keen to keep them both long-term. However, there is a financial difficulty making is possible to only keep one.

Shruti Sadbhav

Tottenham star viewed as possible 'candidate' by Man City - Man United also interested

Following Harry Kane’s bold statement regarding his future with Tottenham Hotspur, the reports about Manchester City and Manchester United targeting the forward have intensified.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola 'baffled' by rumours linking Man United star to Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left 'baffled' by rumours linking now Manchester United player, Bruno Fernandes, to the Etihad Stadium.

Harry Winters

Man City fined by UEFA for 'kit infringements'

Manchester City have been fined €3,000 for a 'kit infringement' before their Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid.

Harry Winters

Lionel Messi names Man City starlet among his 15 rising players in European football

Lionel Messi has named Manchester City youngster Phil Foden among his 15 rising players in European football, in an interview with Jornal O Globo.

Freddie Pye

Arsenal and Tottenham 'set to battle' for Manchester City centre-back

Tottenham and Arsenal are looking to secure the signature of England international John Stones in the next transfer window.

richarddugdale

Manchester City join Chelsea in keeping tabs on Ajax and Argentina star

Ajax full-back Nicolás Tagliafico has been the subject of interest from Manchester City, as well as Chelsea, reports journalist Lucas Scagliola.

markgough96

Barcelona 'seem' to have beaten Man City and Real Madrid to the signature of Inter star

Barcelona 'seem' to have beaten Manchester City and Real Madrid to the signing of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

WillBeaman19

Man City keeping tabs on Sevilla youngster - club 'willing to pay' release clause

Manchester City are keeping an eye on Sevilla youngster Pablo Perez, with the club 'willing to pay' the 19-year-olds release clause.

Alex Farrell