Leroy Sane 'having doubts' about leaving Man City - potential suitor 'uncertain' about player's mentality

Leroy Sane’s proposed move to Bayern Munich has been thrown into uncertainty according to a report by Kicker, after it emerged that both parties were having 'doubts' around the proposed transfer.

Sane, who hasn’t featured for Manchester City since suffering ligament damage in August has seemed destined to leave the Etihad for Bayern Munich. After failed attempts by the German club to sign the winger in the past two transfer windows, it seemed likely that the former PFA Young Player of the Year would move back to his home country this summer.

However, according to German newspaper Kicker, Bayern’s current stance regarding the signing of Sane is “no” with the German Champions said to be having doubts about the player's 'mentality'.

The mentality of the winger has been questioned before, particularly after the surprise decision by Joachim Low to not include Sane in his 2018 World Cup squad. Sane’s national team mate Toni Kroos also questioned the player's mentality back in 2018 when he said Sane “has to improve his body language” during an interview.

Leroy Sane and his own personal representatives are also reported to be having some doubts around a potential transfer. His desire to join Bayern Munich is rumoured to be 'disappearing' due to failed moves last summer and in January.

It is also now common knowledge that Sane recently changed agents with that decision said to be infuriating Bayern officials, as a move had already been agreed.

Sane’s next destination remains unknown, with Manchester City keen to keep the player and a new contract said to still be on the table, although his current one is set to expire in 2021. It had also recently emerged that Germany might not be the country Sane goes to next if he were to leave Manchester, with Barcelona and Real Madrid recently reported to be interested in the 24-year-old.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra