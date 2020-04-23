Leroy Sane remains 'keen' on Bayern Munich transfer - 80% chance transfer will happen

During a recent AMA, Bleacher Report insider Dean Jones provided an update on Leroy Sane and a possible move away from the Etihad Stadium.

While Sane is still keen on a move to Bayern Munich, the fee now looks to be a stumbling block after all areas of football were brought to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus outbreak. Jones believes the German giants will try and negotiate a fee under £70m, but, this will only disappoint Manchester City with £100m being discussed earlier in the year.

This is the latest chapter in a long-running transfer saga despite Sane not kicking a ball this season after injuring his ACL in the Community Shield clash against Liverpool in August.

Bayern Munich had been circling around Leroy Sane throughout last summer before the German champions withdrew their interest following the injury. However, Bayern's pursuit of Sane was resurrected in January, but a bid failed to materialise with the club cautious of not wanting to break the bank for the two-time Premier League winner.

While there is no word as to what the situation with transfers will be when football resumes, there is still an 80% chance of Sane swapping City for Bayern according to Dean Jones.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra