Bayern Munich hold 'secret meeting' with Leroy Sane's agents ahead of £90 million deal

Amidst the temporary suspension of every European League and their plausible cancellations, Bayern Munich are strengthening their pursuit of Leroy Sane. The Bundesliga giants have been linked with the 24-year-old German for a long time and are now reportedly preparing to make a fresh £90 million bid for the Manchester City forward.

It’s also been rumoured that Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic secretly met with LIAN Sports, who will be representing Sane from next month. Salihamidzic and LIAN sports have reportedly been in contact for a long time. As per reports in Mirror, the Bundesliga outfit are keen on signing a five-year contract with Sane once the season ends.

The winger sustained a torn ACL back in August during the Community Shield match against Liverpool. As a result of a serious knee injury, Sane was ruled out of action for the first half of the season. He returned to training in the last week of January and also made an appearance for City’s U-23 side.

Sane has been Bayern’s priority since last season. Last year, it was reported that he was close to signing a deal with the German side and the rumours continued to surround the Manchester City star even while he was battling against the most difficult injury of his career.

Given the fact that Manchester City could be out of Champions League action for the next two years, it’s believed that Sane is leaning towards a move to Bayern to increase his prospects of playing in the European competition.

